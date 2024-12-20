This Toronto Pop-Up Lets You Design Custom Holiday Keepsakes

Finding the perfect holiday gift can be challenging, and gifting a gift card can feel impersonal.

If only there was a fun, free and sentimental gift you could give your loved ones.

Samsung Canada invites you to discover the magic of the perfect holiday gift for your loved one at its cozy and creative Galaxy Gift Studio pop up at Toronto’s STACKT Market, on until this Sunday December 22nd.

At this limited time pop-up, you’ll have the chance to…

Get cozy and create amazing unique art with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen and Galaxy AI. Then select a giftable merch item (anything from a tote bag to a T-shirt, to an ornament, or a poster), onto which your unique work will be printed. Bring your personalized holiday gift to life and take it home for your loved one to enjoy!

Be inspired by Montreal’s very own artist, Pony, known for her fun and colourful video directing, murals, clothing designs and more.

And don’t forget to snap some holiday portraits with the Galaxy Z Flip6 FlexCam against their unique mural featuring ‘Taby’ the Galaxy Tab S10 character designed by Pony.

Visit the Galaxy Gift Studio at STACKT Market, located at 28 Bathurst Street, from 12 PM to 8 PM. Your chance to create a truly magical and meaningful holiday gift ends December 22nd. Don’t miss out!