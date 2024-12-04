This Toronto bar was just named one of the most beautiful in the world

Once again, Toronto finds itself basking in global praise, this time for something that isn’t just delicious — it’s drop-dead gorgeous. Bar Raval, the moody watering hole in Little Italy, has landed on the 50 Best list of the most beautiful bars in the world, rubbing architectural elbows with some seriously swanky spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Raval (@bar_raval)

Walking into Bar Raval feels like entering a work of art. The flowing mahogany curves along the walls and ceiling create a space that’s part bar, part sculpture. Inspired by Barcelona (Raval is one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods) it serves up tapas and sherry, all while buzzing with an electric yet intimate vibe. Restaurateur Grant van Gameren and mixologist Mike Webster blend function with fantasy, making it a must-visit for design lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Bar Raval is in good company. Across the Atlantic, New York’s Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle channels timeless glamour with its 1940s murals by Madeline’s Ludwig Bemelmans and a gold-leaf ceiling. For something more modern, Atlas Bar in Singapore is pure Gatsby opulence with its towering gin library and Art Deco design. Want cocktails with a view? Bali’s Rock Bar serves sunset drinks atop a cliff, 45 feet above Indian Ocean and is the city’s chicest sunset destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROCK BAR BALI (@rockbarbali)

These bars and others on the 50 Best list embody the global standard for what makes a bar truly beautiful: a mix of design, atmosphere and the art of cocktail-making.