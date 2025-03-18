This Toronto bar just earned some major recognition at North America’s 50 Best Bars

One of Toronto’s most beloved bars has just snagged a major award.

Earlier today, Bar Pompette in Little Italy was honoured with the prestigious Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award at this year’s North America’s 50 Best Bars event. This award, which celebrates outstanding hospitality in the bar industry, is a well-deserved recognition for the bar, known for its creative, French-inspired cocktails and its warm, inviting atmosphere.

Bar Pompette has quickly become a go-to for cocktail lovers. After joining the North America’s 50 Best Bars list in 2023, it’s only gained more buzz with its rotating seasonal menu and creative twists on classic drinks. Signature cocktails like the Nitro Colada and Cornichon show off the bar’s fun, experimental side — but never at the expense of quality or flavour.

But what really sets Bar Pompette apart is the warm, unpretentious service that accompanies each drink.

“To us, it’s not just about making great drinks, but about creating a space where people feel at home, whether it’s their first visit or their fiftieth. Hospitality is at the heart of what we do, and we’re excited to keep sharing that experience with our guests every day,” says Hugo Togni, co-owner of Bar Pompette.

ar Pompette’s success isn’t just about its inventive drinks—it’s about making every guest feel right at home, whether it’s their first time or their fiftieth. The bar’s sleek, minimalist design, laid-back open-air patio and cozy seating create the perfect vibe for enjoying creative cocktails and tasty bites from its sister French brasserie.

The North America’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony will be held in Vancouver on April 29 where the countdown of the best bars in North America will be revealed.