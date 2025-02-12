This small Ontario town is a hidden gem along the Rideau Canal

Nestled along the shores of the Rideau Canal is the small Eastern Ontario town of Merrickville filled with vast farmland, rural landscapes and more than 100 historic buildings designated as heritage sites. This town is so pretty, it was once dubbed “Canada’s Most Beautiful Village”!

Merrickville–Wolford is located in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, just under a 4-hour drive from Toronto. It’s a popular weekend destination for those who know about it — you likely won’t find any parking meters or even traffic lights when you explore the village, but you’ll encounter quite a few friendly locals radiating small-town hospitality (the town had a population of just over 3,000 as of 2021).

While tourists tend to head over during the warmer months, Merrickville–Wolford is quite enchanting in the winter with its natural attractions, delightful restaurants and quaint little shops.

How to spend a weekend in Merrickville–Wolford

Winter activities

Go winter hiking along the town’s historic walking trails, like the 10-kilometre Quarry Line loop along Mill St or the 15-kilometre Merrickville Limerick Trail from the Blockhouse, east along Scotch Line. You’ll spot sugar maples, stone foundations and stone fences with cedars on top — relics of farms that were abandoned ages ago!

For winter bird-watching, take a peaceful stroll through a forest of towering, snow-covered willow trees along the Merrickville RiverWalk recreational trail, situated within the Rideau Migratory Bird Sanctuary. This area is a haven for migrating birds and serves as a feeding and resting area for many species of waterfowl, including Mallards, American Black Ducks and the Blue-winged Teal. Afterward, check out the Woodland Toboggan Hill Loop trail, where you’ll be surrounded by over 23 major tree species. As you climb the limestone ridge of Collar Hill, prepare for a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.

Discover the town’s historic history

The village has more designated heritage buildings than any other similar-sized community in the province, so choose your own route and wander along paved streets as you admire the historic houses and buildings! Feel free to book a guided walking tour. You’ll see architectural highlights like the historic William Mirick House, which is one of the oldest stone houses in the Village (built around the year 1800), and the Mary Pearson House on Main St — this historic half-story building is one of the town’s most picturesque sites! Built on a cross-gable plan, it’s decorated with yellow brick quoins, windows and door arches.

Before you leave, visit the Merrickville Ruins within the Merrickville Lockstation site. The abandoned old woollen mill was built in 1844 and ran until 1954, when it was destroyed by fire. The ruins have been stabilized and are now part of an “interpretive” ruin plaque as part of the industrial island complex.

Explore the vibrant art scene

Merrickville–Wolford has talented local artists and galleries, such as glassblowers, potters, painters, sculptures and more. Check out The Affinity Gallery (206 St. Lawrence St) for original digital art and unique serving ware, and the Judith Moore Gallery 629 (629 St. Lawrence St) for classic, contemporary and art nouveau works.

Go Shopping

Stroll along the downtown core and experience small-town European charm as you pass by boutiques and unique shops carrying all kinds of locally made products, specialty foods, antiques, furniture, collector’s items and more. Visit Fiona Macintyre Design (141 St. Lawrence St) for contemporary fine jewelry handmade by Macintyre as well as local guest designers. Check out the Knock Knock Shoppe (117 St. Lawrence St) for unique gifts for your family, like local women’s fashions, linens and quilts. “TheOccurrence” (105 W Broadway St) is filled with high-quality jigsaw puzzles — this puzzle company is the only company in Canada that makes custom puzzles right here in Ontario.

Check out the amazing cafés, restaurants and food shops

Stroll through the Merrickville Food Market (205 St. Lawrence St) for delicious deals on Canadian beef, produce, baked goods, party platters and more! Visit Mainstreet Family Restaurant (112 Main St W) for fresh, homestyle Canadian dishes, like BBQ chicken focaccia, burgers and fries, and delicious pizzas. Stop by The Village Bean Coffee House (205B St Lawrence St) to sip on fair trade organic coffee, before stopping off at Violets on Main (318 Main St W) to pick up some tasty souvenirs for your family and friends!

Quaint Accommodations

Whether you’re looking to stay overnight or for a few days, the town has affordable and quaint accommodations! The Baldachin Inn (111 St Lawrence St) is known for its super-friendly staff, historic ambiance and stunning ballroom, while the 1840 Guest House (223 Main St W) is a reasonably priced, 5-star bed and breakfast. If you have a large group, the Maple & Rose Luxury Accommodations is a family-owned and -operated whole-home vacation rental that can accommodate up to 16 guests.

If you’re looking to experience small-town charm this winter, Merrickville–Wolford is the perfect place to take a road trip!