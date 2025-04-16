This Queen West bar closed after 36 years and this former bartender brought it back

When legendary Queen West watering hole Squirly’s Bar & Grill closed its doors late last year, it wasn’t just the regulars who were heartbroken — the staff felt it too. Now, one former team member is bringing the iconic bar back to life with a revamped version that pays tribute to the original.

Located at 807 Queen Street W., Squirly’s Bar & Grill had been a mainstay in the neighbourhood since 1988, known for its casual dining, affordable specials, approachable hospitality and more than a few good times.

Among the many in the neighbourhood who took the news hard was Brittney Kirby, a resident who spent 12 years working as a server and bartender.

“It made me super emotional as soon as I heard that they were closing and I couldn’t imagine it not being in existence,” she says, noting many special moments spent in the bar from meeting her closest friends to falling in love and celebrating holidays. “I had several Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas dinners there because I’m not from Toronto and it’s very much family and homey and I’ve become good friends with lots of the regulars there.”

She and her life partner, Patrick Grant — a longtime hospitality veteran who had always dreamed of owning his own space — purchased the business from the former owners (now their landlords) and are reopening it with their own spin.

“Squirly’s is such a great place that’s been there for so long,” says Grant. “It being closed caused this Squirly-shaped hole in the neighbourhood.”

Kirby and Grant brought the new Squirly’s to life in just two whirlwind weeks this March, starting by repainting the iconic animal print ceiling — a nod to the pre-pandemic original that longtime regulars will remember. New high-top tables up front and local artwork on the walls keep the beloved Squirly’s spirit intact, while adding a fresh twist to the familiar vibe.

“We wanted to turn a little bit of it into the 90s Squirly’s and early 2000s Squirly’s that we love with a bit of a modern taste to it,” says Kirby.

Kirby is now running the kitchen, introducing a refreshed menu with rotating entrées, seasonal specials and plenty of new additions. Longtime Squirly’s regulars can breathe easy — the much-loved curry chicken and quesadillas are still staples. A revamped take on the iconic burger has already become a crowd favourite, while newcomers like the Cuban sandwich, hummus and pita, short ribs and homemade dumplings round out the offerings. On the drinks side, a curated wine program may be in the works.

Grant takes the lead at the front of house bringing events to the Queen West watering hole. He assures there will be no shortage of events happening in the space from monthly trivia nights and karaoke nights to live music in the summer — potentially an acoustic summer series. He’s also considering bringing a regular open mic night that will include headliners.

Though they are only weeks in to the revamped Squirly’s, Kirby and Grant say the reception has been nothing but positive.

“We’re bringing in a little bit of new clientele and everyone that lives around here is in almost everyday, having dinner four times a week,” says Kirby. “It feels right for us.”

“Squirly’s is both easier and harder,” adds Grant. “We’re not starting from the ground up, but it’s more about living up to people’s expectations of what we’re doing but also doing what we want to do and just having it serve the community and making it so that it can continue to live on.”