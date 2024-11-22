This new Toronto spot from Drake’s ex-chef will have you hooked on pasta

It’s no secret that Toronto has restaurants openings aplenty, but when a personal chef to none other than Drake opens a restaurant, it’s impossible to ignore. Occhiolino, the new Italian spot on the corner of Bathurst and College, brings together the best of traditional Italian cooking with an uber modern vibe — all courtesy of Luke Donato and Nick Manzone, the duo behind the now defunct spots, Bacchanal and Campagnolo.

The name Occhiolino (Italian for “wink”) sets the tone: playful, inclusive and effortlessly cool. In a space that once housed a century-old carriage house, Donato and Manzone have created a vibe that’s as warm and welcoming as it is stylish. If you look closely, you might even spot a horseshoe unearthed during the build, a nod to the space’s past. The arched entryway — inspired by the loggia of Bologna — invites in the breeze and the sun, but it’s the inside that’s stealing all the attention.

The minimal, slick design by Guido Constantino projects inc. (think Osteria Guilia and Forno Cultura) lets the food shine — and that’s exactly what Occhiolino does. Chef Manzone’s pasta — fresh, handmade and made onsite — is the star of the show. With nearly two decades of culinary experience, he’s known for his wholesale pasta brand, Pastificio Double Zero, which already supplies Toronto’s best restaurants. Now, he’s bringing those same skills straight to the plate at Occhiolino.

“Opening this restaurant has been a dream of mine for years,” says Manzone. “I’ve spent countless hours perfecting my craft and handmade pasta, and I can’t wait to finally share it with the public in this way.”

The menu is a celebration of simple, beautiful flavours, rooted in Italy’s philosophy of Cucina Povera.Expect dishes like Spiedini di Mortadella and Carne Cruda Al’Albese, showcasing Italy’s regional flavours—no frills, just pure, unadulterated taste.

And the fun doesn’t stop there — it’s all about the vibe, too.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite at the bar or spending the night with friends over wine and pasta, Occhiolino is designed to cater to all. The menu is accessible, no matter your budget or your schedule. And if you can’t stay for a meal? Don’t worry — their retail shop is stocked with fresh pasta, sauces and exclusive merch (perfect for bringing a bit of Occhiolino home).

Of course, what would an Italian restaurant be without its music? At Occhiolino, it’s Italian Disco on repeat, so expect to catch yourself swaying along with your pasta. And who knows? Maybe you’ll spot Drake himself one day, enjoying the fruits of the partnership that started years ago, when Donato was his personal chef.

Occhiolino is set to open at the end of November and will be serving up mouthwatering Italian fare at 499 Bathurst Street.