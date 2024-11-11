This new café on Queen west lets you sip coffee and cuddle adoptable cats

If sitting in a sun-drenched space surrounded by cats while sipping a hot beverage and reading a book feels like a day perfectly spent, look no further. Queen West’s Lazy Cat Café is the place for you.

“We got the idea of a cat café for people to interact with our adoptable cats to, first, give the cats more exposure and let

people know about them, and second, to allow people to actually interact with the cats to get to know their personalities before deciding to adopt,” says manager Yuki Zhang. “This way it will greatly decrease the chances of the cat being given up again due to personality reasons.”

Since opening, the Lazy Cat Café, a registered non-profit under the Lazy Cat Rescue Association, has successfully helped hundreds of cats find homes, with around 170 adoptions facilitated so far. The café, owned by Sunny Xu, plans to expand its reach to North York, allowing even more cats to find their forever families.

Visitors can indulge in delicious treats while enjoying the company of their feline companions. The café features a two-floor setup, with downstairs being a haven for dessert lovers. Guests can savour mouth-watering cakes like coconut mango, raspberry strawberry matcha cheese and rich chocolate, along with refreshing coffee beverages.

To maintain the café’s operations, an admission fee of $28.99 per hour per visitor is charged. This fee goes toward essential costs such as cat food and general upkeep. Although some might see this as a novelty funhouse, the café aims to attract hose genuinely interested in supporting cat rescue.

Guests can also purchase treats to feed the cats while spending time in the cat room, which houses roughly 10 cats at a time. The Lazy Cat Café encourages donations to support its charitable efforts, further aiding in the rescue and care of cats in need.

The Lazy Cat Café is located at 360 Queen St. W. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.