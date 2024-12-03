This massive new destination brings Thai food, shopping and massage to Toronto

Toronto is about to experience a new kind of dining destination — one that blends food, shopping and wellness under one roof. Pii Nong’s upcoming flagship location on Yonge Street isn’t just another restaurant; it’s an immersive experience that takes you straight to Thailand.

“We really just wanted to bring a new type of dining experience to Toronto, something that hasn’t really been done before,” says Pii Nong co-owner Tom Ha. “We want to capture the essence of Thailand in its entirety so our guests can enjoy the full Thai experience.”

The concept is simple yet groundbreaking: enjoy an authentic Thai meal, shop exclusive Thai products, and unwind with a traditional Thai massage, all in one seamless experience. The wellness area, opening in early 2025, will feature various Thai massage services, including the unique Tok Sen technique using a wooden instrument to target specific body areas.

“We wanted to showcase the brilliant Thai culture,” says Ha. “When you think of Thailand, you think of the food, the markets, the massages and the whole vibe. We’ve brought that all together in one place.”

The space itself is designed to be flexible. Visitors can choose their own adventure — shop before or after dinner, or enjoy a massage either pre- or post-meal. The experience is meant to flow smoothly, with each element enhancing the next.

“We’ve really designed it so you can experience it all,” says marketing director Jacky Yoh. “You can do a foot massage, then enjoy a meal, or do it the other way around. Everything is under one roof.”

And the Thai-inspired shopping experience? It’s not your typical gift shop. The marketplace features items imported directly from Thailand, many of which are exclusive to this location in Canada.

“We’re bringing in a ton of snacks — chips, crackers and cookies that are sold in Thai 7-Elevens. I had someone who’d been to Thailand before and when they saw these snacks, it brought back so many good memories,” says Yoh. “We also have high-quality summer silk and traditional elephant shirts and pants.”

The heart of Pii Nong, however, is the food. This isn’t your average Pad Thai spot — the menu is extensive, with over 100 items to choose from, including a raw bar showcasing marinated dishes like shrimp and salmon. Returning fan favourites like pandan leaf chicken and green curry baked scallops will make a comeback, alongside 30 new dishes. The seafood-heavy raw bar will offer Thai-style sashimi and towers of prawns, Dungeness crab and more. All this is served in a spacious restaurant with seating for 120 to 130 guests.

“We’re doing what Thai food really is, and we’re going to educate customers along the way so they understand the flavours and textures,” says Ha.

Chef and co-owner Pii “Nana” Nong, who has led the kitchen from the start, continues to steer the flagship location.

“She’s an incredible chef and a certified Thai massage practitioner,” says Ha. “We’ve built this concept around her talents.”

Raised in Bangkok, where she helped her mom run a street stall, Nong fuses her culinary expertise with her massage skills, making this project a personal reflection of her passions.

Pii Nong’s flagship opens December 7, with the grand opening on December 21. Dining and shopping kick off this year—Thai massages, including the rare Tok Sen, arrive in early 2025. The mission? Bring Toronto the full Thai experience, no plane ticket required.

“We hope people will come for the food, but stay for the experience,” says Yoh. “It’s not just a meal, it’s a journey.”

Pii Nong ís located at 3321 Yonge St.