This is the Toronto holiday party you’ve been waiting for — if you’re brave enough

Tired of the same old holiday parties with awkward small talk and ‘how’s the weather?’ A Taste of Dinner With Strangers is flipping the script this December. No forced mingling, just a night designed for real conversations and genuine connections.

Started in 2017 by Jess Janz and Ryan Cantelon, With Strangers was born from the idea that people are more than their job titles and the best conversations happen when we stop talking about work and start talking about, well, everything else. The movement began with Dinner With Strangers, a dinner series with one simple rule: no work talk allowed. That simple rule opened up the space for deeper, more interesting interactions and now, it’s evolving into something even more immersive.

A Taste of Dinner With Strangers invites you to mingle, not sit down. The vibe? Casual, intentional and a little bit festive. Janz will guide the conversation, breaking the ice with prompts to spark some real discussions, and you’ll find yourself chatting in small groups with strangers who might end up feeling more like friends by the end of the night.

What’s on the menu? Toronto-based chef Jen Nickle will be serving up savoury grazing tables that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about holiday party food. With more than two decades of experience (including working with top athletes like Georges St-Pierre and elite Toronto restaurants like Byblos,) Nickel’s dishes combine flavour, sustainability and creativity in a way that’ll make your stomach and your conscience happy.

Expect passed appetizers, hearty bites, and festive drinks—because no event in Toronto is complete without something from Ace Beverages and Team Spirits & Barbet. Whether you’re into cocktails or prefer something non-alcoholic, there’s something for everyone.

Tickets for Dinner with Strangers are priced from $95 and include the full experience: food, drinks and plenty of opportunities to have conversations that go beyond the usual pleasantries. The event usually encourages guests to come solo, but given the holiday season, this might be the one time to bring a friend (or two).