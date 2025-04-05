This is the only Toronto restaurant to make the list of the world’s best

Those in the know already know that Toronto’s culinary scene is pretty cool, but it just got a whole lot cooler. A recent Condé Nast Traveler article, A Map of the World’s Best Restaurants, includes an interactive map highlighting the world’s top dining spots — and one lone Toronto restaurant makes the cut in the North American category — Leslieville’s favourite pastel-hued hangout, Avling.

Opened in 2019 by Max Meighen, Avling is a brewpub with a twist. After cutting his teeth at Canadian legends like Canoe and Joe Beef, Meighen made his way to London, where he fell deep into the world of craft beer. But it wasn’t until he stumbled upon Dan Barber’s book The Third Plate, which explores sustainable, circular food production, that Avling’s true vision was born. Combining his love for food and beer, Meighen created a spot where seasonal, local ingredients are the star of both the kitchen and the brewery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avling (@avlingto)

In the Condé Nast write-up, Avling is described as a “Nordic-style brewery specializing in seasonal barrel-aged infusions, with innovative, Chinese-influenced modern Canadian cuisine.” Lucas Sin, chef of Nice Day and Junzi Kitchen in New York, swears by the drunken duck breast, spicy beef tartare with marrow aioli and the “whole damn farm” — Avling’s legendary offering that’s basically a celebration of everything delicious.

Despite Avling’s recognition, it’s worth noting that the Condé Nast map includes only two other Canadian restaurants in its North American category: Joe Beef and Vin Mon Lapin, both from Montreal.

The list behind the CN Traveler article was created with input from some of the most iconic chefs, cookbook authors and travel show hosts around the globe. The team asked these food experts one simple question: What meals would you hop on a plane for?