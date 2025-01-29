This is how Toronto’s Dry January stacks up against the rest of Canada

After the holiday excesses, Canadians are kicking off the year with their best “New Year, New Me” intentions. This means a whole lot of gym sessions, mocktails and healthy decision making including whether or not to partake in Dry January. For the second year, Uber Canada is giving Torontonians a behind-the-scenes look at how cities across the country are handling their New Year’s resolutions. And while Toronto’s doing alright, we’re not leading the pack.

Dry January

Uber’s data reveals Toronto ranked 6th in Canada for mocktail orders this January. While the city’s making strides, Winnipeg leads the way as the driest city for the second year running. Regina and Saskatoon also outpaced Toronto in mocktail orders, showing the competition is fierce.

Fitness Goals

For those of us trading post-holiday carbs for crunches, Toronto made it to 4th place for most trips to the gym and community centres, which is pretty impressive. But Ottawa is really crushing it, coming in 1st, followed by Kitchener-Waterloo and Calgary.

Healthy Eating

When it comes to healthy eating, we didn’t make the top spot. Toronto came in 3rd for ordering from the “healthy” category, right behind Ottawa and Vancouver.

Juices and Smoothies

Toronto’s smoothie game is strong. We came in 5th for juice cleanses and smoothies, right after Edmonton and Saskatoon. The city’s obsessed with liquid detoxes and we’ve got no problem with it. If you’re feeling the post-holiday carb guilt, there are plenty of great spots serving up fresh blends to get you back on track.

Vegan Vibes

Toronto’s not the vegan capital of Canada — that title goes to Victoria — but we’re definitely holding our own. We ranked 4th for the most orders from vegan restaurants, behind Victoria, Edmonton and Ottawa. There’s no shortage of amazing plant-based spots in the city, so it’s no surprise that more Torontonians are opting for meatless meals this year.

Toronto didn’t take the top spots, but we’re holding our own. While cities like Winnipeg, Ottawa and Edmonton lead in some categories, we’re still embracing the “new year, new me” mindset — hitting the gym, eating healthier and sipping more mocktails. We may not be number one ( in any category) but we’re still embracing wellness trends.