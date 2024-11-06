This immersive new Indian restaurant in Toronto turns dining into a show

Between nightly celebrations, specials, and immersive plating, a new contemporary Indian restaurant in the Junction is serving up nothing short of a good time. Since opening just a few months ago, Carnival has been getting rave reviews for its showstopping dishes that aren’t just a treat for your tastebuds, but a treat for all the senses.

“We had this vision of creating a restaurant which not only puts food on the table, but also gives an extra dining experience that guests can’t always find in Toronto, especially from an Indian restaurant,” says Akshat Chawla, co-owner and executive chef at Carnival. “We wanted to give a top-to-bottom experience from how it looks to how it smells, to how it tastes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnival (@carnival.toronto)

Inside Carnival, the vibrant atmosphere channels the energy of Indian festivals with warm lighting, bold colours and lush greenery. But it’s the eye-catching dishes that truly steal the show. From dry ice and sparklers to aromatherapy at the table, every dish comes with an elaborate and immersive display and presentation. Among the most popular and fun-to-watch dishes are the deconstructed Black Forest Cake and the Carnival Chaat — a spicy, tangy twist on the classic street food, mixed right at your table by the chef.

“At many restaurants, the chef remains behind the scenes,” says Chawla. “But here, we make sure the chef engages with guests, even showcasing their talent right at the table.”

Other show-stopping dishes include tandoori portabello mushroom steak, butter pepper garlic prawns and tenderloin steak with chimichurri chutney, all prepared tableside.

As for the drink menu, alongside carefully crafted mocktails to accommodate all diners, sits a collection of one-of-a-kind signature drinks, like the Four Seasons, which is made with four types of liquor —including the house-infused gin.

Though Carnival is all about bringing the fun and excitement, the restaurant also believes in the “work hard, play hard” philosophy. For that reason, the menu also supports a corporate lunch special, offering a 3-course meal inclusive of an appetizer, main and dessert for $35. The special is available from noon to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays.

“It’s for anyone looking for a quick bite—get the full experience in 20 to 25 minutes and still make it back to work, all at an affordable price,” says Chawla.

To make every meal feel like a celebration, Carnival hosts a special event every night of the week—industry nights, ladies’ nights (with a free first drink for women), and Bollywood music nights.

“We wanted every day to feel special, not just a regular night out,” says Chawla. As the name suggests, we want everyone to come in, have fun and get a unique experience.”

Carnival is now open at 369 Keele Street.