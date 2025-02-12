This iconic Toronto steak house just got a multi-million-dollar overhaul

After 25 years of being Toronto’s go-to steak house for see-and-be-seen lunches and special occasions, Harbour Sixty is getting a full revamp. The iconic eatery is back with a multi-million-dollar makeover, adding new dining spots and an even more elevated experience. While it will still be the spot to go for premium cuts of steak, fresh seafood and signature cocktails, it now has a new look and some exciting new spaces to explore.

Opening its doors again on March 1, Harbour Sixty’s signature style has been reimagined by Sovereign State and Biography — two of Toronto’s top design teams. The result is a perfect blend of classic luxury with a modern twist.

The main attraction is the flagship two-story restaurant that’s been reworked to perfection. Guests who have come to expect a high-end dining experience won’t be disappointed. With room for 300, executive chef Solomon Mason has pulled out all the stops with a menu featuring USDA prime beef, Australian wagyu and is one of the only restaurants in Toronto with Kobe-certification.

Guests will also be treated to Harbour Sixty’s unique seafood program which includes a dry-aging room for fish along with fresh oysters and creative sides like truffle Mac and cheese and sinful desserts like coconut cream pie.

“Our goal is to showcase the best of Canadian agriculture while staying true to the timeless steakhouse experience,” says Mason.

If you head upstairs, on the third floor, Estelle is a stunning event space with seating for 100 and panoramic city views, making it the ideal spot for everything from weddings to corporate events. The menu will feature Harbour Sixty’s most requested dishes alongside offerings from Arianna (the restaurant on the fourth floor – yes, there’s another one!). It’s the best of both worlds.

Located on the top floor, Arianna is considered the crown jewel of Harbour Sixty offering sweeping views of the Toronto skyline. The restaurant’s concept crafted by chef de cuisine, Scott MacKenzie is a modern take Italian cuisine featuring signature dished like Sicilian crudo, as well as a fried Italian dough stuffed with ricotta and drizzled with burnt honey and the playful pepperoni bolognese pinwheel lasagna.

‘We’ve created a room and a menu that toes the line between tradition and avant-garde flair,” says MacKenzie. “Diners will find exciting, funky food and drink living in balance with Arianna’s energetic ambiance.”

And as the wine program and cellars span the building’s eateries. On staff, guests will find both a wine director and a master sommelier, along with a diverse range of wines from emerging regions and cult producers.

Reservations for Harbour Sixty and Arianna are now open via OpenTable, starting March 9, 2025. Harbour Sixty will be welcoming guests Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 a.m.