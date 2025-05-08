This hidden Niagara gem was named the best restaurant in Canada and it’s so close

Canada’s 100 Best released its list of the Best Restaurants of 2025, and a chic restaurant in Ontario’s wine country topped the list. Restaurant Pearl Morissette (3953 Jordan Rd., Lincoln, Ont.) is just an hour’s drive southwest of Toronto and functions as a restaurant, winery, orchard, farm and bakery! This 42-acre oasis received one Michelin star as well as a Michelin Green star last year, so you know the food is fresh.

Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson are big on overwintering and cellaring techniques, so they make the most of locally and nationally sourced ingredients to enhance the dishes they serve, like rice from Canada’s only rice paddies in Abbotsford, B.C., or fish and seafood from the east and west coasts. Their two-acre regenerative garden also supplies herbs, eggs, flowers, fruits and vegetables for their menus year-round!

For lunch or dinner service, think modern European sensibility. Patrons can savour dishes like Mahone Bay scallops with Sungold tomatoes and lemon verbena panna cotta, as well as Dungeness crab plated with fried-navy-bean crumble, whitefish roe and celery buttermilk. Or dine on tasty seafood dishes, like their butter-poached lobster partnered with Badger Flame beets and orange-wine sauce.

For springtime flavour, try their celeriac dish, roasted in a dried herb mix from their garden (think fennel seeds, roasted garlic, Marjoram, Juniper, Oregano, Winter Savoury, Nettle, Bay leaves and Bachelor Buttons) with pickled diced pear, puree of toasted hemp hearts, mushrooms, fried potato crumb dusted in black garlic powder, Emerald Acadian Caviar and Roasted Vegetable Jus!

The meal might conclude with a buckwheat sable cookie, honey whipped cream, and honey ice cream (followed by a warm cup of tea).

“Service is exemplary, finding the equilibrium between country casual and fine-dining polish,” Canada’s 100 Best stated about the restaurant.

End your visit with a wine tasting or garden tour, and then stop by RPM Bakehouse for some delicious coffee (with beans sourced from Canadian roasters) and freshly baked goods.

For the list, everyone from culinary enthusiasts to chefs and restaurateurs from across the country submitted a list of their top restaurant experiences of the previous year, considering service, décor, depth of the cellar and, of course, food quality.

If you’re looking for something closer to home, three other restaurants from the Toronto area made the top five! Alo Restaurant (163 Spadina Ave., 3rd Fl.), which serves modern French food, was no. 3 on the list, followed by Edulis (169 Niagara St) and Restaurant 20 Victoria (20 Victoria St).