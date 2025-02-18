This hidden gem in the GTA is revolutionizing all-day breakfast with an Asian twist

In North York, Chillax Eatery & Mart offers a fresh take on all-day breakfast and Asian fusion. Created by husband-and-

wife team Allen Li and Ning Jia, it combines delicious food with a unique grocery twist, just south of Yonge and Sheppard.

“We wanted to create a space that combined the best of both worlds,” says Li. “The first floor is all about retail — offering unique snacks and ready-to-eat items that we personally love.

The second floor of Chillax is the restaurant, where people can sit, relax and enjoy our all-day breakfast and fusion menu.”

The spot puts a unique spin on brunch, offering classic favourites with a fusion twist. The breakfast menu includes dishes like chicken and waffles. After 4 p.m., the menu transitions to Asian fusion options like salty egg yolk fried chicken wings and rice and noodles. Exclusive dishes at this location include the braised beef noodle soup and the mouthwatering basil n’duja ragu rigatoni.

Jia, with her culinary background from George Brown College, ensures every dish meets her high standards. She’s also a certified Q Grader, giving her an expert edge when it comes to coffee.

The mart downstairs offers a curated selection of Asian snacks and drinks, including ready-to-go items like sushi, rice balls and buns. For something extra special, Chillax also carries exclusive teddy bears from Teddy House, a popular brand from Thailand.

Chillax Eatery & Mart is the next step in Li and Jia’s journey, following the success of Chillax Coffee (opened in 2019) and Chillax & Co. in Richmond Hill. They’ve now brought their vision of great food and community to North York.

“We want to create spaces where people can connect, whether over a meal or discovering something new,” says Li.

Chillax Eatery & Mart is located at 4679 Yonge St., North York.