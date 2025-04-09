This glam Yorkville sushi restaurant just shut down — Here’s what’s taking its place

AP, the restaurant that made its debut in Yorkville in December 2022, has reportedly closed its doors. Google now lists the restaurant as permanently closed, though its website is still active. AP’s Instagram account has also been removed, leaving many to question whether the closure is final or part of a transition.

AP was a collaboration between Montreal’s Antonio Park, renowned for his Latin-influenced, pan-Asian cuisine, and Scale Hospitality, the group behind popular Toronto spots like Lapinou and Miss Likklemore’s. The restaurant took over the space previously occupied by One Eighty, offering sweeping views of the Toronto skyline from its location on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre.

At the time of its opening, Ted Corrado, corporate executive chef for Scale Hospitality, said the project had been a long-standing dream for him and Scale CEO Hanif Harji.

“Hanif Harji and Antonio have been friends for years and they’ve been talking about doing this project for quite a while,” he told us in an interview. “It was more about just finding the right space and it feeling like the right time.”

AP’s menu reflected the chef’s signature approach—blending Latin influences with pan-Asian dishes. Highlights included the bluefin tuna tataki, served with aji verde and ginger emulsion, along with Hokkaido scallop ceviche, shrimp tempura, and premium sushi offerings.

The interior design complemented the food, with sleek wood accents, intimate lighting, and stunning city views that made for a memorable dining experience. Many diners praised the restaurant for its elegant atmosphere, particularly in the early evening when the golden hour provided breathtaking views.

But now, with the restaurant seemingly closed, AP’s website redirects to an entirely new venture: Mar’aa, set to open in May 2025. Promising a bold shift toward Middle Eastern cuisine, Mar’aa describes its concept as “a reflection of culture through bold flavours, exquisite ingredients, and an atmosphere of elegance.” Whether this marks the end of AP’s legacy or the start of a new chapter remains to be seen.