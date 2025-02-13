This Forest Hill bakery is crafting French pastries like you’ve never tasted before

Le Bisou Pâtisserie is one of Forest Hill’s latest French bakeries, conveniently located beside the soon-to-open Forest Hill

TTC station.

Created by pastry chef Anna Kang, Le Bisou has quickly become a welcome treat for commuters, offering authentic, homemade French pastries using the finest ingredients. Committed to transparency and upholding the highest culinary standards, Le Bisou lists all of the ingredients of its exceptional products online, where pastry lovers can rest assured their favourite French treats are free from artificial flavours or additives.

Outfitted in natural wood panelling, the café provides seating for roughly 15 guests, including a table for three at the front window, which makes for the perfect sipping spot to people-watch. Kang, who moved to Canada in 2013 and graduated with a culinary management degree from Niagara College shortly after in 2016, has worked at several well-known patisseries in Toronto and continues to refine her skills as a pastry chef with the opening of Le Bisou, where she has replicated some of France’s most beloved patisserie items in her storefront, showcased via a glass display case.

On the menu, you’ll find classic pastries, like eclairs made with choux pastry, madeleines, croissants, macarons, quiche and Paris-Brest. Other favourites include a selection of muffins, cookies and tarts, including the best-selling almond raspberry tart, made with fresh raspberries, raspberry mousse, almond cream and raspberry purée and topped with an edible golden chocolate

leaf garnish.

Lunchtime options include a variety of sandwiches made on house- made focaccia or ciabatta bread or croissants. A selection of espresso-based drinks and teas can be ordered at the bar, including specialty lattes, like the Italian meringue chocolate latte, which is topped with Italian meringue filling and torched before serving.

All of Le Bisou’s patisserie items can be enjoyed in-store or ordered online and delivered via UberEats.

Le Bisou is located at 866 Eglinton Ave. W.