10 things to do on Boxing Day in Toronto

If the thought of braving mall crowds for post-holiday deals sends a shiver down your spine, don’t worry. There’s plenty happening in Toronto this Boxing Day that doesn’t involve shopping carts or checkout lines. From drag shows to quirky museums, here are 10 unique ways to spend Dec. 26 in style in Toronto.

Nothing says post-holiday fabulousness like a drag brunch at O’Grady’s on Church. With fierce queens serving looks (and mimosas), you can enjoy a morning of laughs, lip-syncs and indulgent eats.

A little bit of jug, a little bit of roots, and a whole lot of quirk— Trout Lily is bringing their unique blend of klezmer, swing and old-school jazz to Drom Taberna this Boxing Day. With hints of steampunk flair and a sound that’s equally playful, this band is an eight-year experiment in genre-blending perfection. If you’re looking for a cozy, offbeat musical experience to wrap up your holiday festivities, Trout Lily hits the stage at 7 p.m.

As the temperature drops, CODA is bringing the heat with Mark Oliver’s The Gift, a Boxing Day party designed to keep your holiday spirits alive. Expect high-energy beats, a packed dance floor and a chance to dance off that turkey coma.

Boxing Day just got a whole lot funnier. Featuring killer lineup comedians kike Eric Andrews (SiriusXM’s Top Comic Winner), Zabrina Douglas (Crave), Casey Corbin (Just For Laughs), and Danish Anwar (Roast Battle Canada), this show at renowned comedy club Yuk Yuk’s brings some of the best comedic talent Toronto has to offer. Use this as your chance to unwind and laugh off the holiday stress.

Hit the movies

Skip the post-holiday chaos, gran yourself some popcorn and settle into a comfy theatre seat this Boxing Day. With some of the most anticipated films of the year releasing on Christmas Day, use Dec. 26 to catch up on some cinema magic. Leading the lineup is Bob Dylan: A Complete Unknown, the highly anticipated biopic that delves deep into the enigmatic life of the film music icon. Prefer something darker? Robert Eggers’ haunting reimagining of Nosferatu hits the screen to satisfy your gothic cravings. And for a dose of heartfelt drama, catch Nicole Kidman in Baby Girl.

Swap Boxing Day chaos for some artsy calm at Mono Studio’s Candle Painting with Wax workshop. Create your own customized candle masterpiece to light up those winter nights and enjoy some snacks and warm drinks as you craft.

Head to the theatre

The holidays are the best time to catch some live theatre, and we’re so grateful that so many amazing shows play right through the break! Plenty of Mirvish shows are available on Dec. 26, including Disney’s The Lion King, Come From Away and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. You can also catch the very Toronto-centric The Master Plan at Soulpepper Theatre, or the super festive and fun The Wizard of Oz: The Toto-ly Awesome Family Musical at Canadian Stage.

Did you find yourself with a hideous reindeer sweater with your name on it under your tree this year? You’re not alone. Visit the Museum of Bad Gifts to commiserate with others and laugh at the holiday weirdness. It’s catharsis, Toronto-style. Hosted at Northern Contemporary Gallery, this limited exhibition will also feature a bad gift destruction and restruction zone to transform your own bad gift into a collaborative sculpture.

Watch a hockey game

Missing hockey during the holidays? Don’t miss the Toronto Marlies’ annual Boxing Day Classic. They’ll be taking over Scotiabank Arena at 2 p.m. against the Belleville Senators, and you can cheer them on from the stands!

Drake Undeground’s annual post holiday music fest is back, and this year the stage belongs to The Luvmenauts, Toronto’s genre-defying collective inspired by cinematic soundscapes and retro grooves.