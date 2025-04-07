These Jellycat mochi cakes are the GTA’s latest viral dessert — and they’re adorable

Few desserts are as fun to play with as they are to eat, but Savorology Artisan Bakery’s latest viral sensation does just that in the most adorable way.

Savorology has gone viral for its mochi cakes inspired by Jellycat — the irresistibly cute plushies known for their smiley faces. These mochi cakes feature a stretchy mochi exterior and a creamy chiffon cake interior, offering a light, not-too-sweet treat in a variety of rotating flavours. Right now, the bakery is serving up strawberry shortcake, pistachio tiramisù and boba milk tea Jellycat mochi cakes.

“I fell in love with Jellycat,” says Savorology owner Aimee Zhao. “I think they are so adorable and therapeutic, and I can’t stop looking at them.”

This isn’t the first time Savorology has gone viral for their mochi creations. After a soft opening just before the pandemic lockdowns, Zhao spent the downtime perfecting her all-natural, preservative-free mochi. Unlike other spots, she takes a unique approach by filling the mochi with whipped cream and fresh fruit, inspired by the style often found at Chinese bakeries.

“When I found this bakery, I wanted to create something special that would stand out from the others,” Zhao says.

She did that by first creating the mochi bubbles, a mini mousse cake wrapped in a rice dough casing, which

quickly became and continues to be a bestseller. But the innovation didn’t stop there. Zhao then introduced mochi-wrapped gelato, a creation that’s gone viral and captured the attention of dessert lovers.

Inside Savorology, customers can even watch as their desserts are expertly wrapped in the handmade casings, adding to the experience. Zhao’s constant innovation led to smiley-faced mochi cakes, launched last year, and the limited-time yomogi mochi, made with a Japanese plant for a spring-inspired flavour.

Zhao assures it won’t be the end of her innovative, mochi-filled ideas, and she already has plans for spring-inspired jelly cakes to align with upcoming holidays.

“Life is a holiday after holiday. I always try new things and launch new things for holidays, so that’s my life,” she says, adding that she will always enjoy the Jellycat cakes. “Ever since I started making jelly cakes, when I look at the smiley faces, I still feel joy. I think it’s magic.”

Find Savorology Artisan Bakery at 3621 Hwy. 7, Unit 120, Markham.