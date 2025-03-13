These four new restaurants are taking over Toronto’s Waterworks Food Hall

As Toronto has proven over the last few years, its food halls are not just your average, everyday food courts. From Union Station’s bustling spot for commuters and travellers to the Eaton Centre’s glam take on the traditional mall food court, Toronto’s food hall scene has transformed into a destination for all things great in food. Now, Waterworks Food Hall is upping its game with the announcement of a major update: four exciting new restaurants set to open soon.

The heritage building now welcomes spots serving up everything from authentic Northern Vietnamese street food and Argentinian steakhouse fare to Caribbean fusion and a Portuguese-style chicken joint from Montreal.

Rasta Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasta Pasta (@eatrastapasta)

Now, you don’t have to trek all the way to Kensington (though it’s a pretty great walk) to get your Rasta Pasta fix! And if you’re torn between classic jerk chicken or a homemade plate of pasta, Rasta Pasta has you covered with the best of both worlds. This Jamaican-Italian fusion spot serves up authentic Caribbean dishes alongside Italian favourites, including Jamaican chicken, goat and oxtail, plus pasta with an island twist like jerk chicken lasagna or scampi linguine in a coconut creamed curry sauce. There’s also roti and a trio of grilled panini paired with their signature coleslaw.

Emilia’s Portuguese Grilled Chicken

Authentic Portuguese flavours straight from Montreal are coming to Waterworks this summer, marking the brand’s first Ontario location! Get ready for Emilia’s fall-off-the-bone roasted chicken, signature rice and salad bowls, delicious sandwiches and even their famous poutine.

Hanoi Bites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanoi Bites (Miếng ngon Hà Nội) (@hanoibites)

This new addition to Waterworks, which just opened in March, is bringing the bold flavours of Northern Vietnam to Toronto. Serving up delicious dishes like pork and chicken bánh mì alongside rich Vietnamese coffee, it blends time-honoured cooking techniques with modern twists.

Tantxo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tantxo Steak Bar (@tantxo.to)

Another exciting addition to Waterworks is this Argentine steak house, serving up premium cuts of meat, including chicken, chorizo and of course, steak, all infused with bold South American flavours. You’ll also find mouthwatering empanadas, sandwiches like the Philly melt and grilled chorizo, and every Monday, you can enjoy steak frites for just $20!