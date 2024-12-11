These are Toronto’s most inspiring women of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time for our annual showcase of the city’s most inspiring women features artists, activists, athletes and more who have led by example, achieved against all odds and made this city and this year special. We’re shining a light on some of the most incredible women in Toronto and honouring the work they’ve done this year. These are our most inspiring women of 2024.

From Olympic swimmer Summer McIntosh breaking records at the Paris Games to innovator Tina Singh creating a helmet that will make sports safer for all kids to Andrea Martin receiving the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Toronto is home to some of the world’s most inspiring and incredible women.

Hear from their friends, colleagues and fellow industry professionals — including some inspiring people in their own right, including 2021’s inspiring woman Aurora James and Olympian Penny Oleksiak — on why these women are so incredible and deserve the honour of 2024’s women of the year.

