These are Toronto’s 5 defining cocktails of summer 2025

Patio season has landed, and in Toronto, that means cocktails. There’s nothing better than staking out a sunny (or moonlit, let’s be honest) table and knocking back something cold with your crew. With endless bars and even more drinks to choose from, we’ve zeroed in on five cocktails poised to take over summer 2025.

Tropic of Capricon: Bar Raval

Bar Raval’s take on a summer sipper goes a little off the beaten path — in a good way. This cocktail mixes Appleton Estate 8-Year Rum, cumin-infused Amontillado sherry, Dillon’s peach liqueur, hibiscus-tangerine cordial and lime juice. It’s tropical but not too sweet, with a bit of bite and a little funk. Much like the bar itself—recently named one of the world’s most beautiful — this drink leans bold without trying too hard.

Frozen Watermelon Negroni: Doc’s Green Door Lounge

Doc’s Green Door Lounge is a throwback cocktail bar in the Junction that feels like your coolest uncle’s basement—if your uncle had great taste in music, snacks and negronis. Their summer star? A frozen watermelon negroni, tart and bitter with a playful twist (literally—it’s topped with a sour watermelon gummy). It’s nostalgic, it’s icy, and it’s served in a spot that mixes ‘70s hotel bar vibes with dive-bar charm.

Lavender and Lemon: Prequel & Co.

From the mind of cocktail alchemist Frankie Solarik, this creamy, citrusy stunner is served under dim lights and 19th-century Parisian vibes at Prequel & Co. Apothecary. Made with egg white, ripe strawberry and bitter orange, it’s equal parts delicate and bold just like the opulent, absinthe-soaked bar it’s poured in.

Watermelon Sugar: Project Gigglewater

The new Watermelon Sugar margarita at Project Gigglewater is your official excuse to post up on Dundas West and pretend you’re in a music video. It’s made with mezcal, fresh watermelon, and patio weather in mind. If you’ve never been, Gigglewater is a cozy, low-lit cocktail bar with prohibition vibes, a big ol’ drink list, and a name that nods to 1920s slang for booze.

Racional: 915 Dupont

This salty-slick stunner blends tequila, olive brine, green apple and Lillet Blanc for a hit as smooth as the record behind it. Tucked behind a curtain in an industrial building near Ossington, 915 Dupont is part café, part secret listening lounge—perfect for daytime coffee, afternoon whiskey, and vinyl vibes. With live jazz DJs, guitarists and comedians, it’s quickly becoming one of Toronto’s coolest hidden gems.