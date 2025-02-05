6 Super Bowl parties in Toronto serving up delicious game day eats

Even if football isn’t your thing, we can all agree that Super Bowl parties always have the ultimate spread, featuring hearty snacks and savoury comfort food classics. Whether it’s spicy hot wings, nachos, pizza, chips or beer – there is something for everyone at the annual food-focused celebration marking the NFL championship game.

If you’re looking to watch the game this year with other foodies, er, football fanatics – you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up the city’s coolest Super Bowl parties so you can cheer on the Chiefs or the Eagles with some friends and most importantly, very good food.

Head to the Polson Pier entertainment venue, Rebel, for what claims to be the largest Super Bowl viewing party in the country. The game will be broadcasted on the club’s massive, 85-foot 6K resolution TV. Elevated game-day food specials will be available from Cherry St. Bar-B-Que and Four Brothers Pizza and you can also enjoy beer and drink specials. Don’t miss the giveaways, including a grand prize of two tickets to an NFL 2025 season game in the city of your choice. Tickets can be reserved here.

Sportsnet Grill inside Toronto Marriott City Centre as the go-to spot to catch all the action. On Super Bowl Sunday, the bar will roll out its Game Day specials starting from half hour before the game until closing time. Enjoy $29.99 all-you-can-eat wings and $8 pints of Bud, Bud Light, Steam Whistle and Left Field Greenwood IPA while cheering on your favourite team. In addition, the restaurant will host a draw for a contest offering a pair of Leafs tickets for a 2025 home game.

Head west to this modern brewery located just north of High Park for an epic Super Bowl party! The space features exposed brewing vessels, 30-foot ceilings and a projector with a 12-foot screen, as well as seven large screen TVs. Join the for $10-$12 game day apps, wings, nachos, burgers and fries and pint and pitcher specials all day!

A happy hour menu all night long? Sign us up! At Petty Cash, you can watch the game while enjoying delicious game day eats including parm fries, beef and veggie gyoza, beef sliders, pizza and more for half price, as well as $7 drinks. There will also be $10,000 in raffles and giveaways and music by Backup DJ. Email the venue to reserve your spot.

Watch the big game at Fox on John on their impressive big screen and multiple TVs while indulging in delicious beer, wings and a game day platter. Offering a $50 per person all-you-can-eat package, get access to unlimited chicken wings, fries and chilli while you root for your team and get drinks for a steal — starting at just $5. Don’t forget to reserve your spot in advance!

Join the Bier Market on the Esplanade for the biggest football day of the year as you catch all the action on their 10 foot LED Screen and multiple TVs! Expect amazing game day specials from a menu that ranges from poutine to wings, and of course, have your pick of some of the best draught beer in town. Reserve your free spot here.