These are the best neighbourhoods to view Christmas lights in Toronto

One of the best ways to get into the festive spirit is by strolling through Toronto’s eclectic mix of neighbourhoods and admiring the magical Christmas displays! Featuring everything from immersive light shows and giant, inflatable lit-up Santas to glowing LED trees — here are the best neighbourhoods in the city where you can admire the magical holiday lights.

Black Creek (North York)

Visit Black Creek Pioneer Village in North York and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a holiday wonderland filled with the sights and sounds of a classic Victorian Christmas! This living history museum is known for its traditional, time-honoured festive displays and immersive light shows during the holiday season, making it a super popular area for those looking to enjoy magical Christmas lights) (1000 Murray Ross Parkway).

Drive just 10 minutes down the road and you’ll stumble upon one of the city’s most elaborate residential Christmas light displays in the city!

The annual Desario Family Festival of Lights (165 Benjamin Boake Trail) attracts visitors from across the globe due to its impressive display of holiday lights. For the past 25 years, the Desario home has been transformed over the Christmas season with thousands of twinkling LED lights and a variety of oversized, lit-up, Christmas characters, like Santa, his reindeer, frosty, and even a nativity scene! The animated dancing light displays are synchronized to Christmas music, adding to an already very merry atmosphere. The best part is that the family partners with The SickKids Foundation (to date, they’ve raised over $300,000 for the children’s hospital!)

Yorkville

Yorkville boasts one of the most beautiful displays of Christmas lights in downtown Toronto. Head to Bloor-Yorkville — until the end of the year, you’ll be surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights dotted along tree-lined streets (make sure to check out the neighbourhood after dark, it’ll be one of the most magical strolls you’ll take this season)! After a day of shopping, take a seat on one of the urban campfire benches along Bloor St, between Church St and Avenue Rd — they light up in holiday colours when in use! Village of Yorkville Park (Cumberland St & Bellair St).

The Financial District

Strolling through the Financial District after hours will be one of the most festive things you can do this holiday season! You’ll be surrounded by serious holiday magic amidst stunning architecture, both indoors and outdoors. During the day, check out some of the towers’ majestic light displays — Brookfield Place (181 Bay St.) is especially celebrated for its cascading tower of lights that captures the joy of the season! Head to the district after hours to admire majestic trees bathed in magical lights — other magical spots in this area include First Canadian Place (100 King St W), the TD Centre (66 Wellington St W), Scotia Plaza (40 King St W), and don’t miss the dazzling lights outside of CIBC Square (81–141 Bay St).

Inglewood Drive (Moore Park)

This residential neighbourhood is more known for its larger-than-life inflatables than lights — but it’ll still be one of the most impressive Christmas displays you’ll see this holiday season! As part of an annual tradition, the residents of Inglewood (dubbed “Kringlewood,”) line their street with massive inflatable Santas! You can read more about the history of this merry tradition here. When you’re done strolling along Inglewood, Moore Park itself is an upscale neighbourhood with tons of houses immersed in sprinkling lights (Inglewood Dr and Mt. Pleasant Rd).

Brenyon Way (Scarborough)

There’s no Christmas-display rivalry in this neighbourhood! Each year, the McKenzie and Patterson families on Brenyon Way spend hours outdoing themselves to bring the community spectacular displays for the Christmas season! Their houses are surrounded with lit-up Christmas characters, dazzling lights, dolls, toys, and tchotchkes that would put the former Leslieville Dollhouse to shame! Head over after dark as the displays are lit from sunset until just after 10 p.m. throughout the holiday season (228 Brenyon Way, Scarborough).

Casa Loma

Casa Loma’s Holiday Light Tour runs until Jan. 5, offering a self-guided stroll through dazzling outdoor lighting displays, live performances, and festive decorations. Visitors can purchase general or VIP tickets, and children under three attend free with a ticketed adult. Stroll the surrounding area including historic Spadina Museum and its lamplight tour for even more holiday magic.

After strolling through Toronto’s neighbourhoods, check out these holiday light shows in and near the city to get your spirit stoked for the season and some of the most enchanting commercial spots across Toronto to see Christmas lights!