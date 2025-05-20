These are the best Jamaican patties in Toronto

Looking to break free from the office for a lunch with a kick? Sink your teeth into a flaky Caribbean classic: the Jamaican patty.

This pastry’s got a storied past in Toronto. 38 years ago, the city was rocked by the infamous “Patty Wars” when health inspectors decided that “beef patties” couldn’t legally be called patties. Why? Because, apparently, patties couldn’t come wrapped in dough. Outraged vendors fought back, and after a fiery public debate and high-stakes negotiations, they clinched the victory on February 23, 1985, keeping the name alive.

Today, Jamaican patties and jerk chicken continue to spice up Toronto’s food scene. If you’re in the mood for a taste of history and some serious flavour, here are the best spots to grab a patty and savour a piece of the city’s culinary rebellion.

Pattylicious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pattylicious (@pattylicious_ca)

Well, it’s a good thing vendors didn’t have to stop using the name patty, otherwise what would this place be called? At Pattylicious, even those who don’t eat beef or chicken can celebrate the occasion with a vegan Jamaican patty.

Island Foods

Today, Island Foods uses the same authentic recipes that it used in 1974 when it opened as one of Toronto’s first Caribbean restaurants. While you can certainly find newer Jamaican restaurants, sometimes the oldest do it best.

Allwyn’s Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allwyns (@allwynsbakery)

With six locations across the GTA, this Caribbean bakery is easy to find. But be warned: you might walk into the bakery with the intent of buying just a patty and leave with other Jamaican specials like oxtail, fried plantains, and jerk wings. Allwyn’s has it all.

Caribbean Queen of Patties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloordale BIA (@discoverbloordale)

You don’t need to be royalty to afford the patties from the queen herself. The hospitality is worth the trip alone but you can’t go wrong with these patties that are large and loaded—which is exactly what you want on Jamaican Patty Day.

Crumbs Gourmet Patties

The patties at this favourite spot in Kensington Market are known for being ooey, gooey and oh-so stuffed. Check out Culinary Adventure Co. to discover how you can get a free patty from Crumbs today between 2:00 – 3:00.

Fahmee Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmee Bakery (@fahmeebakery)

A patty on the commute home from work might just be the best way to end the day. Fahmee’s homemade patties can be found at both Bathurst and Warden Station.

JunePlum by Patois

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JunePlum by Patois (@juneplumto)

Located in the Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood at 796 Dundas St W., JunePlum by Patois opened last year to a legion of loyal fans. Featuring “the food and goods they’re so obsessed with that they had to open a space next door” the shop features the same sell-out-in-minute Jamaican patties popularized at Wong’s Weekender Cafe Pop-Up and feature fillings that include curry goat and smoked brisket.

Golden Patty

Tucked into the chaos of Kensington Market, Golden Patty has earned cult status for its flaky Jamaican patties and unbeatable prices. The spicy beef is the undisputed fan favourite — loaded, flavourful and just the right kind of messy. Other options like jerk chicken and curry goat are also faves and customers rave about the friendly service, and quick takeout which has made it a go-to for so long.