These are the 10 chicken sandwiches Toronto can’t stop ordering

Listen up, burger: you might need to watch your buns. According to the 2025 Hot 10 Restaurant Trends report, chicken sandwiches are ruling the roost, with a 26 per cent increase in orders since 2020. The rise in popularity might be due to the fact that chicken sandwiches are a cheaper alternative to beef. And have you seen how often these juicy, sauced-up sandwiches show up on Instagram lately?

With options in Toronto ranging from crispy and spicy to kimchi-brined and hotter than a Nashville summer afternoon, the chicken sandwich is officially the fastest-growing menu item in Canada this year. Here are the 10 best chicken sandwiches in the city to try.

Best Fried Chicken Sandwich: The Wren

The Wren has a bit of a love affair with chicken sandwiches. Take, for example, the Dave’s Hot Chicken (pictured): buttermilk-fried chicken is tossed in cayenne pepper oil sauce, then coated with even more cayenne pepper spice, peppercorn aioli, pickles, and lettuce and served with fries on a soft and squishy bun. And that’s just one of their many options — for one night only, they present different chicken sandwiches, and if you’re lucky, you may have tasted their inventive creations, which have ranged from spicy blueberry and shawarma-fried to Money Money Hot and honey and spicy dill pickle. Any day is a win at The Wren.

Best Nashville Hot Chicken: Chica’s

Husband-and-wife team, Carolyn and Matthew Pelechaty love friend chicken. So much so that after a trip to Nashville they opened Chica’s Chicken in the Junction to immediate success. Incorporating their own ideas and flavours, Chica’s has created a unique version of Nashiville hot chicken with each piece dry-brined with a blend of their own in-house spices — even their Carolina reapers and ghost peppers are blended by hand to ensure they are using the hottest peppers possible! Choose from six heat levels that range from plain to hot af (extremely hot) and delicious options that include sandwiches like the OG Nashville-spiced boneless fried chicken topped with slaw, pickles and buttermilk ranch, served on Texas toast, chicken bites and wings.

Best Korean Fried Chicken: NeNe

NeNe Chicken, South Korea’s largest and most beloved fried chicken chain, has impressed Toronto and now boasts one of the city’s best Korean fried chicken sandwiches. Known for its ultra-crispy, ruffled batter that locks in moisture and clings to sauce, the sandwich delivers intense flavour in every bite. Choose from glazes like soy garlic, sweet and spicy, or the fiery Hot Bling, all served on a soft bun with crisp lettuce and pickles. For something different, the Hawaii-Terri burger comes topped with grilled pineapple and house-made teriyaki sauce.

Best Pulled Chicken Sandwich: Smoque N’ Bones

Smoque N’ Bones does proper Southern barbecue, and their pulled chicken sandwich is a knockout. The chicken is smoked low and slow over Canadian sugar maple, giving it a deep, woodsy sweetness that’s balanced by tangy coleslaw and tucked into a buttery brioche bun.

Best Sweet + Spicy Chicken Sandwich: PG Clucks

PG Clucks isn’t big, but it’s considered one of the best spots in the city to get your chicken fix. This tiny counter off College Street turns out some of the city’s most delicious sandwiches, and the Jalapeño & Honey is the one to beat. A slab of dark meat chicken, brined for 24 hours, buttermilk-soaked, and double-dredged for an outrageous crunch, gets dunked in honey, then loaded with pickled jalapeños, jalapeño sauce and ranch. It’s spicy sweet and messy in all the right ways.

Best Chicken Parm: Sugo

There’s chicken parm, and then there’s Sugo’s chicken parm. This Bloordale favourite has been slinging red-sauce comfort since 2017, earning a cult following for its unapologetically saucy sandwiches and rotating pasta specials. But the chicken parmigiana sandwich is pure, classic perfection: breaded chicken breast, gooey mozzarella, house sugo and fresh basil, all packed into a soft sesame seed bun

Best Jerk Chicken Sandwich: Allwyn’s

Allwyn’s has been serving jerk chicken since 1994, and their sandwich has earned its following. The chicken is deeply marinated and grilled until smoky, with that signature mix of heat, allspice and thyme coming through in every bite. It’s layered onto soft, slightly sweet coco bread, with creamy coleslaw to cool things down just enough for the next bite.

Best Szechuan Chicken Sandwich: Chen Chen’s

Chen Chen’s takes Nashville hot chicken and turns up the heat with a Szechuan twist. The fried chicken is crispy and cayenne-spiked, true to its Southern roots, but gets layered with the numbing, peppery burn of Szechuan spice which has a touch of sweetness underneath. It’s served on a toasted brioche bun with slaw, pickles and house-made aioli.

Best Fusion Chicken Sandwich: Juicy Birds

Juicy Birds brings the heat from two directions with their Tandoori x Nash Sando — a mashup of Indian spice and Southern fried perfection. The chicken is marinated in tandoori seasoning, then fried Nashville-style for a crispy, spicy crust. It’s then layered with red onions, slaw and a punchy tandoori mayo, all tucked into a toasted brioche bun.

Best Chicken Club: The Avenue Diner

At the corner of Avenue and Davenport, the Avenue Diner has been serving up no-nonsense comfort since 1944. Their Avenue Club Sandwich is simple but satisfying: sliced chicken, crispy bacon and fresh tomato stacked just right.