Our favourite thermal spa experiences a short drive from Toronto

Take the plunge this season with hot and cold therapy spas across Ontario. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway or a day of solo relaxation, check out these thermal spa spots a short drive from Toronto, featuring Finnish hydrotherapy circuits and themed hot and cold rooms.

Ontario’s first lakefront nordic spa has just launched on the grounds of Wander the Resort in Prince Edward County, featuring a 10,000-square-foot thermotherapy circuit. Start off in the 32-seat dry heat sauna, steam room, hot soak pool and exfoliation room, then brave the cold plunge — set at 10℃ — to take full advantage of the wellness benefits of hydrotherapy. A lakefront thermal spa also comes with some perks — the spa is located near Whisper Beach on West Lake, and visitors will get access to 200 feet of waterfront, exclusive to spa guests, a natural cold plunge experience, two additional saunas and Hygge Huts.

A luxury wellness experience just 45 minutes outside of Toronto in Markham, Go Place spans 68,000 square feet. With your one-time admission fee ($71.95), you can technically stay at the spa from 7 a.m. all the way until 2 a.m. — and you might, considering how much there is to explore! Known for Go Place’s themed rooms, you can wander from a heated volcanic rock room to a far infrared area to a bit of cold therapy in the ice room. Soak in a Jacuzzi bath, unwind in the steam room and add on a massage or facial for the ultimate relaxation. With a restaurant serving up sushi, dim sum and more and a fitness gym on site, you can rest, relax, refuel, work out and repeat all day!

Take a day trip to Horseshoe Valley in Oro-Medonte for this authentic Finnish spa experience. Surrounded by trees, you’ll feel fully immersed in nature — and with no phones allowed, you can entirely unplug too! Vettä’s hydrotherapy circuit features steam rooms, saunas, stone rooms and hot pools for heat, cold plunges and buckets for cold and warm pools, relax rooms, hammocks and Muskoka chairs by wood-burning firepits for relaxation. It’s recommended you end off each cycle with an exfoliating salt scrub. Add on a massage or book a table at the Finnish-inspired restaurant for a full day of resting and recharging. vettaspa.com

