There’s a massive market for dog lovers featuring a “pawgeant show” in Toronto

Spend your Saturday surrounded by pups and making fashionable four-legged friends at a dog market and pageant show in the city! The Dog Market & Pawgeant Show is taking over The Bentway Studio on Feb. 15, and it will be the place to be for dog lovers.

Whether you bring your own pet to make some friends or just want to come by to cheer on the super stylish pups competing for the titles of Pawgeant Queen and King, this free and, of course, pet-friendly event will make for a fun-filled afternoon.

Visitors can shop treats, toys and unique pet-themed finds from local vendors at the Dog Market, and can even stop by the free photobooth so pet parents can capture the moment with their dogs and take home a photo memory of the event.

Don’t miss the main event, The Pawgeant Show! Dogs will strut the runway in their best wintry outfits (think: puffers, knit sweaters, cute little boots or any other more creative and seasonal attire), and a panel of judges—including representatives from CityPlace and Fort York BIA—will crown two lucky pups Pawgeant King and Queen. The newly crowned pet royalty will also receive some exciting prizes! Aspiring pageant parents are encouraged to dress their pups warmly to make sure they’re prepared for the winter weather, and to sign up in advance to participate.

The event is curated by CityPlace and Fort York BIA and Toronto Dog Moms—a community hub is known for putting on unique and creative events such as the popular Howl-O-Ween, Barket Market and more—with the goal of supporting local businesses and making Toronto’s pet-friendly community and even more fun and welcoming place.

The Dog Market & Pawgeant Show is funded by the City of Toronto’s Construction Mitigation Grant Program and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Sign up for the Dog Market & Pawgeant Show here and find more information about the event at the Toronto Dog Moms website; the event runs from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 15 at The Bentway Studio, 55 Fort York Blvd.