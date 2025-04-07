There is $1,500 inside two Easter eggs hidden in Toronto

Easter is just around the corner, and that means it’s time for annual Easter egg hunts (and no, these aren’t just for kids!). Toronto’s most epic treasure hunt returns this weekend, hosted by the Grand Order of Divine Sweets, aka, The GOoDS (1162 Queen St. W.).

This Saturday, April 12, 10 prize-filled mini-treasure chests will be hidden throughout mid- and downtown Toronto, including two handcrafted chocolate smash eggs worth $500 and $1000 in cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (@thegoodsweetsto)

In the chests are unique scrolls relating to a particular sweet prize to be redeemed at The Grand Order of Divine Sweets shop. To participate in the hunt, pay close attention to the shop’s stories on Instagram and Facebook throughout the day on Saturday starting at 10 am for location clues. If you think you know a location from one of the clues, head there and see if you can be the first to find the treasure chest The ‘finders keepers’ rule applies — only one treasure chest will be placed in each location, so the first hunter to claim the prize gets the loot!

If you find one, bring the chest (with the scroll inside) to the café before closing time at 7 pm on April 12 to see what you’ve won.

Egg-cited already? Good. To gain an edge in solving the riddles, visit the café this week and sweet-talk the staff to see if they’ll give you a head-start location clue! And even if you don’t find one of the 10 treasure chests, stop by the café anyway this Saturday as the organizers are giving away hundreds of prizes from their Easter basket from 10 am-4 pm.

Of course, there are rules — participants must be 18 or older to win a treasure chest prize (although the in-store Easter basket draw is for all ages, with one egg draw per person).

All treasure chests will be placed in accessible outdoor public locations, on public property (so there’ll be no digging, breaking or disturbing property in any way, as this will disqualify you from any prizes).

If the day ends and not all the Treasure Chests are found, they will still be in play (organizers will keep dropping hints until every scroll is returned). It’ll be a fun and free community event that you can do with family and friends or even solo! Make sure to tag the café while playing! Click here for all the details.

The GOoDS café offers a ton of different desserts, including chocolates, pastries and even ‘naughty-themed’ baked goods, but when it comes to themed-cakes, theirs may be the best in the city. Their Baby Yoda cake made a huge splash when it came out a few years ago, and now The GOoDS is one of the most popular spots in Toronto for elaborate cake designs!