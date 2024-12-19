The world’s top 100 food cities have been announced and Toronto is not one of them

Toronto, we need to talk. TasteAtlas just dropped its list of the world’s top 100 food cities, and the 6ix didn’t make the cut.

Out of 17,073 cities evaluated through nearly half a million food ratings, these rankings highlight places with the highest-rated regional and national dishes. And yet, Toronto — the multicultural mosaic with culinary options from every corner of the globe — was left on the bench.

The TasteAtlas top 100 food cities list celebrates the world’s most delicious destinations, and this year, Italy dominated the top with Naples, Milan and Bologna claiming the first three spots. Naples earned the crown with its perfect 5.00 score, thanks to iconic dishes like pizza Margherita and spaghetti alle vongole, alongside legendary pizzerias like Gino e Toto Sorbillo.

Beyond Italy, Mumbai took fifth with street food spots like pav bhaji and vada pav, while Osaka’s takoyaki and shabu-shabu secured Japan’s spot at tenth.

Other delicious cities include New York City (12th), known for bagels, pizza and Katz’s Delicatessen; Lisbon (27th), with pastel de nata and polvo à lagareiro; Budapest (57th), offering gulyás and lángos; and Nuremberg (99th), famed for bratwurst and käsespätzle.

The only Canadian city to make the list is Montreal, landing a respectable 65th. Highlights include must-try dishes like poutine, Montreal smoked meat and sugar pie, alongside iconic spots such as Fairmount Bagel, Schwartz’s, and Ma Poule Mouillée.

Here are the top 10 cities from the TasteAtlas list:

Florence, Italy Rome, Italy Lima, Peru Naples, Italy Kyoto, Japan Bologna, Italy San Sebastian, Spain Istanbul, Turkey Tokyo, Japan Paris, France

TasteAtlas is a trusted global food guide, celebrated for its curated lists of traditional dishes, iconic restaurants, and gourmet producers. Known for spotlighting culinary authenticity, the platform has become a go-to for food lovers seeking local flavours and expert recommendations worldwide.

It’s surprising Toronto, with its culinary diversity, didn’t land on the TasteAtlas list. From dim sum in Chinatown to jerk chicken in Little Jamaica and Michelin-starred fine dining, the city is a vibrant mix of global flavours. Maybe it’s time TasteAtlas to revisit their metrics.