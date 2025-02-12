The world’s most beautiful cats will flock to Toronto this March for a huge festival

Torontonians will have a chance to see some of the world’s most beautiful cats strut the CatWalk this March at the International Cat Competition, as part of Toronto CATstravaganza! From March 1–2, watch as pedigree and household felines compete for the ultimate prizes of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Household Pet Kitten and Best Household Pet.

If you’re on the fence about getting a cat, the festival’s international judges will explain everything there is to know about the world’s most popular and unique breeds — perhaps some that you’ve never even heard of before, like the long-bodied Oriental Shorthair, the Main Coon kitten, or the Minuet (a hybrid mix of Persian and Munchkin cat breeds).

The “Best in Show” presentation takes place at the end of the weekend, so you’ll have more than enough time to buy your furry friend a gift in the shopping village beforehand! Talk with exhibitors and renowned cat breeders, gain insight into their expertise and learn fascinating facts about the feline world — you’ll even get a chance to see their beautiful cats up close (just ask before petting!)

If you have more pressing questions, for $20, you can set up a meet & greet with festival host (and cat connoisseur) Steven Meserve, founder of Loving Cats Worldwide.

If you fall in love with the little kittens and are looking to adopt your own little feline, the festival is partnering with local charities and rescues to answer all your questions about fostering and adopting.

Tickets (for both days): Adult: $40 | Senior 65+: $35 | Children ages 6–11: $30 | Children under 5: free. Prices are slightly less for one-day tickets. Those who can’t attend in person can buy a $20 virtual superfan pass to stream the shows live. Where: Toronto CATstravaganza takes place at Exhibition Place, Queen Elizabeth Building, 100 Princes’ Boulevard Toronto, on March 1 and 2, 2025, 10 am–4 pm.

Keep in mind that although this is a cat event, only cats officially entered into the competition will be permitted into the building! After CATstravaganza, check out these other events for cat lovers in Toronto!