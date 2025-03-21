The wait is over: Toronto’s favourite ice cream spot is back for the season

Spring has officially sprung in Toronto (finally!), and with it comes the long-awaited return of one of the city’s most beloved ice cream institutions: Tom’s Dairy Freeze. A local legend since 1969, Tom’s is back open for the season, and if you’ve got a soft spot for creamy swirls and nostalgic treats, this is your moment.

Why’s this a big deal? Because for many Torontonians, Tom’s Dairy Freeze is more than just a place to grab a cone. It’s a sign that the brutal winter is (hopefully) behind us, and sunnier days are on the horizon. It’s a ritual, a part of the city’s fabric, and it marks the true arrival of warmer weather in the most delicious way.

If you’ve never been, here’s what you need to know. Tom’s Dairy Freeze offers a range of mouthwatering soft serve ice cream, with or without flavour bursts, and you can top it however you please — whether you prefer a classic dip in chocolate, butterscotch, or even blue raspberry. But Tom’s doesn’t stop there. It’s also home to sundaes, banana splits, slushy floats, milkshakes and frozen yogurt.

Not in the mood for just ice cream? Tom’s has you covered with burgers, hot dogs, homemade souvlaki and fresh-cut fries. They’re all made fresh to order, with juicy, flavour-packed bites to balance out your sugary fix.

The retro vibes don’t stop there. Located on The Queensway, Tom’s Dairy Freeze features a classic window-serve setup that feels like stepping into a simpler time. With ample parking and picnic tables, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy your treat on a sunny day

Nothing beats the first creamy soft serve after a harsh winter. And with the promise of sunny days ahead, Tom’s Dairy Freeze located at 630 The Queensway is back to kick off the season in true Toronto style.