The ultimate Toronto hit list: 50 chefs pick their 50 favourite restaurants

Toronto has no shortage of “best restaurant” lists — but most come from critics, influencers, or people who just really love burrata. We wanted the real deal. So we asked 50 of the city’s top chefs — from Rob Rossi and Anna Chen to Massimo Capra and Alida Solomon — where they actually eat when they’re off the clock.

The result is a chef-approved guide to the 50 best restaurants in the city.

50. Ayla Upstairs

JUDGE DANIEL CANCINO, MINERAL: “The new kids on the block — and they’re blowing up for all the right reasons. Chef Danvee and chef Kevin are serving delicious, beautiful and whimsical Hong Kong–inspired share plates.”

49. Barbarian’s Steak House

JUDGE ROB BRAGAGNOLO, CASA PACO: “Old school and undisturbed by time. It’s a constant and consistently great. When the world seems a little crazy and you want to celebrate with the best steak in the city, cooked over wood fire, this is the place.”

48. Actinolite

JUDGE CARL HEINRICH, RICHMOND STATION: “Justin and the team are the best in the city when it comes to local sourcing and foraging and providing guests with incredibly thoughtful meals. Every dining experience includes ‘wow’ bites.”

47. La Palma

JUDGE MIRIAM ECHEVERRIA, GIA: “What started as a fun and casual Italian restaurant on Dundas West is now not just a place to try all your Italian favourites, but also a spot to order dishes with a Caribbean spin inspired by Chef Christina’s heritage.”



46. Mineral

JUDGE DIONA JOYCE, KANTO + TITO FLIPS: “They elevate Filipino cuisine and present it through a fine dining lens.”

45. Occhiolino

JUDGE MORGAN BELLIS, BLACK+BLUE: “The cocktails are great, and the wine list is short yet thoughtfully curated. But the real standout is the carbonara — it’s simply the best I’ve ever had. That said, everything on the menu is truly exceptional.”

44. Som Tum Jinda

JUDGE MITCH BATES, OJU SEICHI: “The top dishes at Som Tum Jinda? You can’t go wrong with the crispy papaya salad, the pork cheek, and the larb (extra spicy).”

43. Yan Dining Room

JUDGE NUIT REGULAR, PAI: “Chef Eva Chin is exploring her Chinese heritage in such thoughtful and creative ways. It’s inspiring to see that kind of storytelling through food.”

42. Adrak

JUDGE ERIC CHONG, AKIN: “I literally recommend this place to all my guests when they ask about my favourite restaurant. Honestly, I don’t even think Adrak knows who I am, lol. But it’s definitely worth checking out — or at least try and find a better butter chicken in the city.”

41. The Dorset

JUDGE ERIC CHONG, AKIN: “I love the passion chef Ryan Lister brings to this restaurant. He always makes an effort to visit the table, and I really enjoy hearing him talk about the inspiration behind the dishes and where he’s from.”

40. Joso’s

JUDGE ANTHONY ROSE, FAT PASHA: “Ummm, have you even been lately? It feels like home with all the goodness, art, and clutter. Just take me with you and leave me there. It’s worth checking out. If you haven’t been, what are you even doing with your life?”

39. Le Baratin

JUDGE CORINNA MOZO, LA CUBANA: “I’ll always be a sucker for French bistro food and atmosphere. They’ve got all the classics and plenty of delicious French wines to choose from!”

38. Yasu

CHEF SUSUR LEE, LEE “I recently dined here with my son Jet, and we loved it. The experience was perfectly timed—we enjoyed a satisfying meal in about an hour and a half without ever feeling rushed. The sake selection by the glass and the quality of the omakase were both excellent.”

37. Koh Lipe

JUDGE EDEN GRINSHPAN, TOP CHEF CANADA: “This is our go-to takeout spot when we just don’t have time to cook. The kids love the pad see ew, and the mango sticky rice is to die for — it just hits the spot every time.”

36. Favorites Thai BBQ

JUDGE LONIE MURDOCK, MISS LIKKLEMORE’S: “What I love is the casual vibe of the restaurant combined with perfect execution of food.”

35. Richmond Station

JUDGE RYAN LISTER, THE DORSET: “Few restaurants in the country embody local, sustainable, and regenerative farm-to-table practices quite like Carl, Hayden, and the team at Richmond Station. Located in the heart of the financial district, they dedicate every day to showcasing the best that Ontario — and Canada — have to offer.”

34. Musoshin Ramen

JUDGE DANIEL MEZZOLO, TERRONI: “I discovered this musowhen I lived in the neighbourhood, and it’s been my go-to ever since when I’m not in the mood to cook. The ramen is some of the best I’ve had in the city.”

33. Gia

JUDGE DONNA DOOHER, MILDREDS: “Gia is a newer favourite — their plant-based meatballs are so good, even Nonna would approve.”



32. Alma

JUDGE ANTHONY WALSH, OLIVER & BONACINI HOSPITALITY: “Anything chef Anna Chen is cooking, I’m eating. Don’t miss the parmesan croquettes.”

31. DaNico

JUDGE ARNAUD BLOQUEL, LUCIE: “The Italian food in a Michelin-star setting is very impressive. The quality, technique, and balance in their dishes really stand out to me.”

30. Giulietta

JUDGE LORENZO LOSETO, GEORGE: Toronto’s obsession with Italian never seems to abate, and Giulietta is one of the reasons why.

29. Grey Gardens

JUDGE JIA ZOU, KASA MOTO: “The chef’s counter at this restaurant is truly special. You sit right in front of the action, creating an intimate experience, like being served by friends at a dinner party.”

28. Mott 32

JUDGE CLAUDIO APRILE, VIA ALLEGRO: Every dish is packed with massive flavours. The soup dumplings were the best I’ve ever had, and the smoked chicken was insanely delicious. I love this place!”

27. Porzia’s

JUDGE ANTHONY WALSH, OLIVER & BONACINI HOSPITALITY: “Chef Basilio Pesce’s cooking is next level.”

26. Lucie

JUDGE ANDRES JARAMILLO, ABRIELLE: “The attention to detail and elevated classic French service at Lucie really stand out to me. I also love the contemporary French flavours they bring to the table.”

25. Rasa

JUDGE CORINNA MOZO, LA CUBANA: “Rasa is a fun place with a lively atmosphere. Go with friends and order the menu. Their tasting menu is reasonably priced and they also have great happy hour drink specials.”



24. Azura

JUDGE KYLE RINDINELLA, ENOTECA SOCIALE: “On the Danforth, chef Adam has created a wonderful Mediterranean-inspired menu, while also showcasing some of Canada’s best products.”

23. Bar Prima

JUDGE SASH SIMPSON, SASH: “I typically don’t leave my neighbourhood on days off, but this cozy west end spot is an exception. It’s intimate and perfect for a date night.”

22. Dreyfus

JUDGE SO SOKATA, DOPAMINA: “This place has a warm, inviting atmosphere and a seasonal menu that always offers something new. Their main courses, especially the meat dishes, are consistently excellent and thoughtfully crafted.”

21. Mhel’s

JUDGE ANNA CHEN, ALMA: “I had dinner there last night and was thoroughly impressed by chef Hoon’s talent. His flavours are beautifully clean and pronounced.”

20. Donna’s

JUDGE BRETT HEALY, THE FALL BRIGHT TAVERN: “Donna’s is always a fantastic balance between consistent favourites and exciting new dishes. Their roast beef sandwich is amazing and always one of my top picks and their wine list is thoughtful and always has some fun options.”

19. White Lily Diner

JUDGE MIRIAM ECHEVERRIA, GIA: “Everything they serve is farm to table and house-made, you can taste freshness in every bite. The small room diner is very welcoming. I usually go there for brunch and not necessarily on weekends. Ask for their fermented hot sauce, it’s so tasty!”

18. Linny’s

JUDGE CAROLYN REID, SCARAMOUCHE: “I love the old world vibe at Linny’s — the jazz, the banquets, the recipes on the walls. It honestly felt a bit like walking back in time to when the world was less complicated.”

17. Alo

JUDGE NICK LIU, DAILO: “Alo is still a standout. Despite all the years and accolades, they continue to uphold the highest standards of food quality and dining experience that Toronto has ever seen.”

16. Famiglia Baldassarre

JUDGE ANDREW PICCININ, OLIVER & BONACINI HOSPITALITY: “It’s a real ‘if you know, you know’ situation with Leo’s amazing spot on Geary. Hands down, the best pasta in the city. Plus, it’s a treat to shop for groceries and wine while you’re there—lots of hard-to-find, exceptional items.”

15. Beast Pizza

JUDGE ROB BRAGAGNOLO, CASA PACO: “They have best pizza crust anywhere. The BLT Pizza is a must — it’s so light and decadent at the same time. It’s very addictive. However, Beast Pizza is a lot more than incredible pies; chef Nate’s whole animal dinners are so impressive.”

14. Côte de Boeuf

JUDGES EMILIANO DE FRATE & KAYO ITO: “The beef tartare is one of the best in the city.”

13. Sunnys Chinese

JUDGE JOHN VETTRAINO, VILLAGIO: “Every dish is a knockout. The food is unapologetically spicy, creative, humble yet sophisticated. It’s the best Chinese food I’ve ever tasted, but honestly, it’s also some of the best food I’ve had in Toronto, period.”

12. Taverne Bernhardt’s

CHEF ALIDA SOLOMON, TUTTI MATTI: “Taverne Bernhardt’s serves some of the best vegetable dishes in the city. The chicken is great, the fries are mind-blowing and they always have an incredible special main dish that keeps things exciting.”

11. 20 Victoria

JUDGE EVA CHIN, YAN DINING ROOM: “They stand out for their consistent service, expertly executed food and use of local ingredients. Chef Julie is a force to be reckoned with.”

No. 10

CASA PACO

JUDGE MICHAEL BONACINI, OLIVER & BONACINI HOSPITALITY: “Paella Sundays are a must, but really, anything chef Rob [Bragagnolo] prepares is worth savouring. His cooking is a testament to passion and precision.”

It’s no longer a secret — Casa Paco is becoming one of Toronto’s most beloved dining rooms, with regulars and first-timers elbowing in for a seat. The ever-changing four-course set menu leans into bold, generous flavours — traditional at heart, but never stuck in the past. From Thursday to Saturday, the à la carte lineup shifts with the season. It’s beautifully executed, with an eye for indulgence. Portions are hefty, so plan to share. Sundays are built around paella — either rice blackened with squid ink or a choice of loaded with pork or seafood or truffles — served with a tight set of starters. The Tamarack Farms lamb in rosemary–red pepper jus and the grilled Spanish octopus with smoked sweet potato aïoli are knockouts. The staff knows the menu cold and makes everyone feel like a regular. Casa Paco isn’t trying to impress — it just does. 50c Clinton St.

Fun Fact: Run by five friends who do it all — from cooking to service — and every visit feels like dining in their home.

No. 9

OSTERIA GIULIA

JUDGE SEB YACOUBIAN, TALINE: “Everything I’ve had here has been incredible, and I’m always looking forward to the next time I can come back.”



If you think the city’s Italian scene is all pizza and pasta, Osteria Giulia is here to prove you wrong. Chef Rob Rossi’s Michelin-starred kitchen showcases the best of Ligurian cuisine from its charming Yorkville location, with fresh seafood and inventive dishes, like risotto al branzino and tonno crudo. Kick things off with a selection of stuzzichini (Italian appetizers), like briny acciughe e burro — Cantabrian anchovies with grilled sourdough and butter— or formaggio testun di Barolo, a Nebbiolo-washed sheep’s milk cheese with honeycomb and quince. Despite the buzz, Giulia remains grounded, proving it’s a neighbourhood mainstay, where locals return again and again for the kind of authentic experience that even the most discerning foodies find impressive. The elegance of the space is matched only by the passion on the plate, making this an unforgettable destination that keeps diners coming back for more. 134 Avenue Rd.

Top Tipple: Siciliana Negroni: Brown butter coffee rum, Marsala, Averna & Vecchio Amaro del Capo.

No. 8

LAKE INEZ

JUDGE LEAH STEDUTO, HAWKER: “Super vibrant with a nostalgic, whimsy influence. It’s poetry. Everything I’ve eaten there is just loaded with flavour and texture.”



Lake Inez feels like a hidden gem — because it is. Tucked into Little India, this east-end favourite blends playful pan-Asian flavours with a hyper-local beer list and a natural wine program that leans wild and wonderful. Dishes such as Sichuan-style lamb pappardelle, beef short ribs grilled over Japanese charcoal and mussels in a bonito bouillabaisse show off the kitchen’s knack for both comfort and surprise. The staff are relaxed but very knowledgeable, ready to guide you through the menu for the perfect experience. And if you can snag a reservation for the semi-secret Mystery Patio out back, prepare for a rotating tasting menu that takes the whole experience up a notch. Simply put, Lake Inez is one of Toronto’s best restaurants — full stop. 1471 Gerrard St. E.

Fun Fact: Co-owner Dennis Kimeda also runs Danforth favourites the Wood Owl and the Wren.

No. 7

IMANISHI JAPANESE KITCHEN

JUDGE QUINTON BENNETT, ENIGMA YORKVILLE: “Always consistent with a great vibe, whether you’re stopping by for a quick bowl of ramen or ordering half the menu for a longer dinner.”



Expect a sensory dive into Tokyo-inspired, homestyle Japanese cooking at Imanishi. Founded in 2015 by Shori Imanishi, this izakaya-style restaurant brings the spirit of Tokyo street food to Little Portugal, blending food, music and culture. The casual vibe invites guests to unwind, eat and enjoy, with exposed brick walls adorned with skateboard decks and hanging potted plants setting the tone for what’s to come. The unconventional menu features small plates meant to be shared — think anchovy potato salad and chips, tako celery and monkfish liver pâté. An eclectic list of sakes and cocktails, including drinks made with Japanese whisky, pairs perfectly with the food. The space, with its vintage beer signage and manga, reflects the 1970s Tokyo vibe, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the experience. 1330 Dundas St. W.

Top Tipple: The Daidaiquiri: Rum, Amaretto, daidai, ginger, ichimi.

No. 6

TUTTI MATTI

JUDGE DONNA DOOHER, MILDRED’S: “You can’t go wrong with Italian, and Tutti Matti has been a staple for over 20 years. I always go back for a comforting bowl of Alida’s [Solomon] pasta.”

For over 20 years, chef Alida Solomon has unapologetically championed rustic Tuscan cooking at Tutti Matti. Since 2002, she’s served wild boar pici, summer zucchini flowers and ribollita worthy of Siena — no cream-soaked pasta, no chicken cacciatore, no compromises. Solomon’s path to Tutti Matti was anything but typical: a Jewish kid from Toronto living with nuns in Tuscany, falling hard for the landscape and flavours. The seasonal, shareable menu features daily house-rolled pastas and rustic plates, like mortadella pizzette, porchetta with tuna mayo, lamb sausage paccheri and honey-glazed short ribs — soulful cooking built for passing around. Inside, it’s all old school warmth with a quiet elegance. No frills — just focused cooking and a Tuscan wine list curated with care and warm hospitality that turns newcomers into regulars. 364 Adelaide St. W.

Fun Fact: Solomon traded marine biology for the kitchen when math got in the way.

No. 5

PAI

JUDGE MATT BASILE, CELBRITY CHEF: “It’s flawless, fun, easygoing and full of great energy. With amazing drinks and the best Thai food, it never disappoints.”

One common complaint about Toronto’s Thai scene is the overwhelming number of options, making it tough to find spots that truly deliver authentic, homestyle flavours. But at Pai, people from all walks of life gather for some of the city’s best Thai — whether it’s foodies or families who’ve been enjoying its comforting, flavourful dishes since day one.There are plenty of secrets to cooking exceptional Thai food, but the number one rule? It’s all about the quality of the ingredients, and chef Nuit Regular nails it every time. From lemon grass to bird’s eye chilies, every dish at Pai is a bold, authentic taste of northern Thailand, crafted with Regular’s signature touch. 18 Duncan St.

Top Tipple: Dark rum, Red Bull and Coke — a mini Koh Pha-ngan vacation in a glass!

No. 4

DAILO

JUDGE MASSIMO CAPRA, BOCCONE: “The restaurant has such a great vibe, and Nick Liu is an awesome chef. I never get tired of talking to him, and his food always excites me.”

DaiLo isn’t your typical Chinese-Canadian restaurant. A fixture in Little Italy, chef Nick Liu leads a sensory expedition, blending Michelin-starred training with memories from his childhood to create a bold reimagining of Asian fusion at its finest. Since opening in 2014, DaiLo has become a must for anyone craving something inventive. Dishes such as crispy octopus tacos with sambal aïoli and the show-stopping fried watermelon defy expectations — pairings that shouldn’t work, but absolutely do. This isn’t just fusion. It’s Liu’s tribute to the flavours of his youth, reimagined through a modern lens. 503 College St.

Fun Fact: Before DaiLo, Liu was throwing legendary comic book–themed pop-ups — some of Toronto’s first true underground dining events.

No. 3

ENOTECA SOCIALE

JUDGE ADAM RYAN, AZURA: “A neighborhood gem, perfect for any night of the week. Love the ambience and the warm, welcoming staff.”

Enoteca Sociale has been elevating humble Roman-inspired dishes in Little Portugal for 15 years, and it still feels like the city’s best-kept secret. The menu celebrates simplicity, with hyper-seasonal, local ingredients at its core. Chef Kyle Rindinella keeps things classic (think cacio e pepe, house-cured mortadella, ’nduja-stuffed arancini), and the wine list leans deep into Italy, spotlighting bottles you won’t find anywhere else in the city. Inside, Enoteca is all warm brick, walnut panelling and vintage lighting — a cosy trattoria vibe with just the right amount of polish. If you’re lucky enough to snag a seat at the four-person chef’s bar, you’re in for a front-row view of the open kitchen and a killer tasting menu. 1288 Dundas St. W.

Top Tipple: The Milano: Luxardo sour cherry gin, Aperol and orange.

No. 2

EDULIS

JUDGE SCOTT VIVIAN, BEAST PIZZA: “After 13 years of excellent food and service, it’s hard not to put Edulis at the top of the list. The dishes continue to amaze.

Step past the striped awning and flower-lined patio at Edulis tol find one of Toronto’s most intimate and transportive dining experiences. This intimate Niagara Street spot, helmed by husband-and-wife duo Michael Caballo and Tobey Nemeth, is a love letter to the seasons, to the sea and to the simple joy of sharing a beautiful meal. The multi-course menu changes constantly, shaped by what their trusted network of farmers, fishers and foragers bring to the kitchen: Quebec snow crab, black locust flowers, housemade red fife bread with salted butter. Spanish and French influences guide the flavours, but it’s Caballo’s deeply personal, ingredient-first approach that makes each dish feel quietly revelatory. Edulis is rustic, refined and resolutely sincere — a no-tipping, no-cellphone kind of place where dinner feels less like a performance and more like a celebration of edible things, served with grace and a glass of cider. 169 Niagara St.

Fun Fact: Edulis was one of the first Toronto restaurants to gently ask guests not to use cellphones at the table, keeping the focus on food and connection.

No. 1

Quetzal

JUDGE Ryusuke Nakagawa, Aburi Hana: “This is a fantastic place that completely changed my perception of Mexican cuisine.”

Toronto’s only Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant isn’t just lit, it’s on fire — literally. At Quetzal, every dish is kissed by flame, cooked over a 26-foot-long wood-burning hearth that dominates the open kitchen. Chef Steven Molnar, who has been cooking professionally since he was 13, draws inspiration from his Hungarian grandmother, who spent days preparing elaborate family meals, and his mother, whose strength and sacrifices shaped his path. Expect dishes such as whole grilled sea bream, bright ceviches dressed with ground cherry, and crispy leek and empanadas filled with lamb barbacoa and salsa de ajo. The energy is palpable: diners seated near the flame are given mini spritzer bottles to cool off. With bold, house-made salsas (some even featuring ants, a nod to pre-Hispanic cuisine) and no separation between kitchen and dining room, Quetzal offers an immersive experience that’s as intimate as it is impressive. 419 College St.

Top Tipple: Dry Clean Only: Agua Santa Mezcal, Guerra Blanco, guava, Cava, spices, soda.

Thank you to the following judges who participated in Toronto’s 50 Best Restaurants list

Claudio Aprile, Via Allegro Ristorante

Matt Basile, Celebrity Chef

Mitch Bates, Oji Seichi

Morgan Bellis, Black+Blue

Quinton Bennett, Enigma Yorkville

Arnaud Bloquel, Lucie

Michael Bonacini, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Rob Bragagnolo, Casa Paco

Dinesh Butola, Pukka

Daniel Cancino, Mineral

Massimo Capra, Boccone

Anna Chen, Alma

Eva Chin, Yan Dining Room

Eric Chong, Akin

Zachary Darke, Parquet

Emiliano De Frate & Kayo Ito, Radici Project

Donna Dooher, Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Miriam Echeverria, Gia

Joe Friday, Friday Burger Company

Eden Grinshpan, chef and TV personality

Brett Healy, the Fall Bright Tavern

Carl Henreich, Richmond Station

Andrés Jaramillo, Abrielle

Diona Joyce, Kanto by Tito Flips

Susur Lee, Lee

Colin Li, Hong Shing

Ryan Lister, the Dorset

Nick Liu, DaiLo

Lorenzo Loseto, George Restaurant

Daniel Mezzolo, Terroni

Steven Molnar, Quetzal

Corinna Mozo, La Cubana

Lonie Murdoch, Miss Likklemore’s

Ryusuke Nakagawa, Aburi Hana

Alessandro Panattoni, Toca

Andrew Piccinin, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Nuit Regular, Pai

Carolyn Reid, Scaramouche

Kyle Rindinella, Enoteca Sociale

Anthony Rose, Fat Pasha

Rob Rossi, Osteria Guilia

Adam Ryan, Azura

Sash Simpson, Sash

So Sokata, Dopamina

Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti

Leah Steduto, Hawker

Jon Vettraino, Viaggio Restaurant

Scott Vivian, Beast Pizza

Anthony Walsh, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Craig Wong, Patois

Seb Yacoubian, Taline

Jia Zou, Kasa Moto