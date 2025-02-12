The ultimate snowstorm comfort food guide: 5 best Toronto takeout spots

With a winter snowstorm quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about the important things — like what you’re going to eat. If takeout is on the horizon, we’ve got the top spots that will get you through the night and keep you full. Just keep in mind that you might have to wait a bit longer, so consider ordering well before your stomach starts grumbling. And don’t forget to tip!

Pho Linh

Is there anything more comforting than a warm bowl of flavour-packed pho? Located at College and Dufferin, one might breeze on by the unassuming spot as just another run-of-the-mill Vietnamese spot. That would be a grave mistake. There are often line-ups out the door at this tiny jaunt but it’s worth the wait. The broth here is not watered down and packs in big, pure flavour. It would almost be wrong to taint it with hoisin or sriracha. While pho is most definitely the star of the show here, the menu also includes a roster of Vietnamese classics that are equally as comforting.

Back Camel

While the sandwiches at Black Camel are a great choice and absolutely delicious, what will really warm you up tonight (or any winter night) is a hearty bowl of their house-made chili, and they do it very well. And since you’ve already ordered the chili, why not top it off with their brisket sandwich? It’s the perfect blend of comfort and Texas barbecue.

Descendent Pizza

Pizza is great pretty much any day of the week and in any kind of weather, but there’s something about deep-dish pie that just screams comfort. Descendant is serving up authentic Motor City—inspired pies with thick crusts that are so good, they’ve won a bunch of awards and are considered some of the best Detroit-style pizza you can get in all of Canada.

Cumin Kitchen

If you’re craving rich and filling dishes, look no further than Indian cuisine, where spots like Cumin Kitchen on the Danforth are serving up some of the city’s best. The menu features a variety of classic dishes, including chicken tikka masala, korma and tandoori chicken. The curry is rich and flavourful, with a generous portion that can easily serve two (or lunch for the next day) and the garlic naan is soft with just the right char. Combined with affordable prices, this spot is a win-win.

Dave’s Genuine Deli

Montreal’s answer to pastrami, the smoked meat sandwich, is undoubtedly one of the top comfort food bites. Dave’s Genuine’s new creation features a half pound of house-made smoked meat or corned beef (or try it with house-smoked turkey breast), stacked on big marble rye. Griddled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and a pickle spear, it’s a must-try. To top it off, pair it with their ultimate comfort food — mac and cheese. This hearty combo will keep you warm and toasty all night long.