The ultimate guide to iconic Canadian foods and where to find the best in Toronto

Canada may not be overflowing with signature dishes, but the ones we have are pretty great. With the best time to support local cuisine right now, here’s a look at the standout Canadian foods we do best and where to grab them in the city.

Hawaiian Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fourth Man in the Fire (@thefourthmaninthefirepizza)

Whether you’re torn on whether tropical fruit belongs on pizza or not, you’ll want to indulge in a slice (or the whole pie) from one of Toronto’s top pizza spots. The Hawaiian at Libretto features an irresistible blend of sweet, spicy and savoury with San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, grilled pineapple, ham, bacon, jalapeños and hot maple syrup—yes, hot maple. Over at The Fourth Man in the Fire, their pizza is piled high with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon and plenty of hot peppers. Plus, thanks to Harry and the Heels, you can accompany that pie with a donut piled high with sprinkles, Hawaiian-style.

Butter Tarts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pie Commission (@thepiecommission)

There’s nothing like an ooey, gooey butter tart—whether you like them with raisins, plain, peanut butter, or something a little more unique, they’re always a treat. Toronto is home to some award-winning versions. Last year, Etobicoke’s The Pie Commission claimed first place at Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival with their raisin-free creation. The year before, Circle and Swore took top honours. Whichever version you choose, it’s a win!

Poutine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NomNomNom Poutine (@nnnpoutine)

While Toronto may not be the birthplace of poutine, it’s hard to beat the dish no matter where you are. NomNomNom Poutine is probably the closest thing to Montreal-style poutine in the city, and it’s easy to see why. Though the name might not say much in French, this spot serves up some of the best poutine around. Located in Toronto’s first shipping container market near Bathurst and Dundas, NomNomNom offers a great setting with plenty of patio seating. You can dig into that hot, gravy-soaked poutine with melting cheese curds while it’s still fresh and irresistible.

Nanaimo Bars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brick Street Bakery (@brickstreetbakery)

The Nanaimo Bar, a no-bake Canadian classic with a crumbly base, creamy custard, and chocolate topping, was born in Nanaimo, BC, in the 1950s and remains a Canadian staple. For a twist, try the gluten- and dairy-free versions at Bunners, or head to Brick Street Bakery for their rich take with a coconut base and decadent chocolate.

Montreal Smoked Meat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SumiLicious Smoked Meat • Deli (@sumiliciousdeli)

Nobody does smoked meat like Montreal, a city famous for its deli culture and iconic smoked meat sandwiches, with Schwartz’s being the ultimate legend since 1928. But Toronto’s closing the gap, thanks to spots like Michelin Bib Gourmand SumiLious, Centre Street Deli, and Dave’s Genuine. Sumilious, where the owner worked at Montreal’s renowned Schwartz’s, serves up tender smoked meat slices, topped with mustard and nestled between two slices of fresh bread — bringing that Montreal taste to Toronto.