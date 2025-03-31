The ultimate guide to eating your way through Toronto’s Waterworks Food Hall

Toronto is packed with food halls, and with so many choices, it can be hard to know where to start. One of the most popular is Waterworks Food Hall. Located at Richmond and Spadina, this 55,000 sq. ft. space blends heritage and modern design, offering a range of dishes from some of the city’s top chefs.

Here are 7 must-try bites that’ll make your visit a memorable one.

The steak frites from Tantxo Steak Bar

Tantxo brings Argentina’s bold flavours to Waterworks Food Hall with sizzling steak frites, smoky choripán, and rich, charred asado. This steak bar—named after the Spanish word “Tanto” (meaning “so much”)—puts a twist on Argentine classics with one rule: “It’s medium rare or don’t even dare.” Don’t miss their weekly special: $20 steak frites every Monday, all day.

The Miele Picante pizza from Pizzeria Popolo

Popolo brings Rome’s iconic pizza al taglio to Toronto with their Miele Piccante Pizza, a true taste of Roman-style pizza. Roman pizza is known for its rectangular shape, thin, yet airy crust, and its traditional “by the cut” serving style, where customers pick the slice they want and pay by weight. Topped with salami, hot honey, Bianca DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrese salami, olives, ricotta and a honey chili drizzle.

The chocolate baklava from L iu Loqum

Forget your regular baklava — Liu Loqum’s chocolate baklava is in a league of its own. Crispy filo dough, crushed nuts, honey syrup, and a smooth chocolate filling come together in this indulgent treat that perfectly balances sweet, crunchy and rich.

The smoked meat poutine from Dave’s Genuine Deli

Dave’s Genuine Deli at Waterworks Food Hall takes poutine to a whole new level with their smoked meat poutine. Smoked meat, fresh-cut fries, beef gravy and cheese curds create the ultimate indulgence, with a Jewish deli twist that you’ll be craving long after the plate is empty.

The corn and & sweet potato taco from Taco Lupita

Taco Lupita brings big-city taco vibes with a hole-in-the-wall feel. The Corn & Sweet Potato taco is a standout—crispy sweet potato, creamy corn, and a satisfying crunch from corn nuts and pumpkin seeds.

The Box Office Caramel Popcorn ice cream from Scooped by Demetres

Who knew popcorn and ice cream could be a match made in heaven? Scooped by Demetre’s Box Office Caramel Popcorn ice cream does just that. Infused with freshly popped popcorn and packed with caramel popcorn brittle, this dessert is the perfect blend of salty, sweet and creamy.

The Arepa Rumbera from The Arepa Republic

The Arepa Republic brings the taste of Venezuela to Waterworks Food Hall with their Arepa Rumbera. Filled with pulled pork, cheddar, garlic mayo and avocado (ask for extra!) this grilled corn arepa delivers a crunchy, savoury bite that’s as satisfying as it is delicious.