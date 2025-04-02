The ultimate Canadian-made, Canadian-owned guide ahead of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’

Since President Donald Trump decided to inexplicably go after Canada in a series of tariffs that kickstarted a trade war, we Canadians have spearheaded a sort of patriotic uprising in response — cancelling travel plans to the U.S., booing the national anthem at sports games and most of all, supporting local whenever and however possible. Now, Trump is trying to make enemies of even more former allies and partners with a self-declared “Liberation Day”: on Wednesday, he’ll be announcing “reciprocal” tariffs on global trading partners, including more for Canada.

Ahead of the announcement, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide for shopping and supporting Canadian-made and Canadian-owned, so you’re prepared no matter what tariff Trump throws our way.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts or looking for a wardrobe refresh, there are so many incredible Canadian brands to choose from that you’ll never have to look across the border again. From sustainable and size-inclusive outerwear companies and affordable wedding guest dress brands to handbags made of apple leather and celebrity-approved jewelry designers, shopping local has never been easier.

There are so many incredible burger spots in Toronto — and with some amazing made in Canada burgers to choose from in every corner of the city, you can ditch McDonald’s forever for some amazing smash patties and triple cheeseburgers.

We’ve been inundated with American fashion chains in Toronto — but it’s time to change that. We’ve found equivalent Canadian brands to the most popular U.S. clothing and accessory chains, so that the next time you’re thinking of going to your go-to fast fashion company, you can opt for a locally-owned and Canadian-made brand that is better for the planet and for the workforce (fast fashion chains have labour practices that are questionable at best and exploitative at worst).

So many Canadians are opting to travel locally this year instead of crossing the border into Trump territory, and you can really up your locals-only game by opting for Canadian-owned getaways. From a treehouse-inspired cottage in Muskoka to a glamping hot spot near Tobermory, there are so many beautiful places to “stay and play” in Ontario.

American fast food chains have also taken over our fair city, but there’s no need to give your dollars to U.S. companies the next time you’re craving a crispy chicken sandwich or cake-like cookie. These homegrown spots taste better and feel better (because you know every bite supports a local company)!

Toronto’s distilling roots run deep, tracing back to the 19th century when the Distillery District housed North America’s largest distillery. Now that the LCBO has removed all U.S.-made alcohol from its shelves, local distilleries are more important than ever. With a craft spirits scene that produces everything from gin to rum, abandon the American bourbon and try out these local premium spirits.