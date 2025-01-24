The true story behind this beloved Toronto restaurant and its iconic nose sculpture

“Daddy, this is really, really nice,” a five-year-old Talia Rana gushed to her father several decades ago, while touring the construction site of what would soon be one of Toronto’s best family-run Italian restaurants in Leslieville.

Gio Rana’s Really Really Nice Restaurant — affectionately nicknamed The Nose by locals, thanks to a large nasal sculpture out front — came onto Toronto’s dining scene in 1989 with the concept of offering authentic, small Italian plates and a wine list in a cozy and comfortable atmosphere, where friends and family could come together to share a good meal. Now gearing up for its 35th anniversary, the restaurant comes from very humble beginnings.

“Gio and Marilena opened the restaurant as two immigrant Italians who both shared a deep love for the food they grew up with,” said Talia, daughter of Gio and Marilena. “They were also young parents trying to provide for their new family. These were the pillars that the restaurant was founded on and to this day they remain the central focus; good food and family.”

On the menu, you’ll find no shortage of pasta dishes, including layered lasagnas and specialties often topped with burrata, caramelized figs and crushed pistachio, to name a few. The giant meatball, housemade focaccia and gnocchi with spicy ricotta honey are other not-to-be-missed bites.

Over the years, Gio Rana’s has had many talented chefs on staff, including Scott Pennock (Conzo’s, Sugo), Vito Rizzuto (7 Numbers), Joanne Clayton (Relish Bar & Grill), Andrea Mastrandrea (Forno Cultura), and Rosa Marinuzzi (7 Numbers), to name a few.

Talia credits the restaurant’s success against Toronto’s sometimes relentless hospitality industry to her family’s perseverance to maintain a strong family foundation.

“The humble beginnings of the restaurant have also forced us to not take ourselves too seriously and have a good sense of humour, which has helped us get through difficult times,” she adds.

And as for the giant nose?

“The lore around the nose is ever-changing but it was a combination of the fact that everyone used to make fun of Gio’s nose and Marilena’s suggestion that he replicate the famous image of Alfred Hitchcock’s profile,” Talia says. “Gio even says it was a commissioned tribute to his mother’s nose – which gives you an idea of his sense of humour.”

Gio Rana’s is located at 1220 Queen St E. and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.