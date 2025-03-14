The top 10 ways to free your inner nerd in Toronto this spring

Toronto is filled with distractions that cater to everyone from nerds and gamers to anime lovers and sci-fi geeks! Here’s a guide on some of the best places and events where you can embrace your inner nerd in and around the city and indulge in all things pop culture.

This is the go-to pop-culture destination in the city! The store boasts a huge supply of back-issue comics, toys, cards, statues, games, models, apparel, and other geeky collectibles. If you can’t pull yourself away from your laptop, they also deliver items directly to your doorstep! For those looking to find other pop-culture aficionados to hang out with, Planet X hosts HeroClix tournaments, a Pokemon league, and Dungeons & Dragons tournaments. 2227 Queen St E.

For Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) fans looking to experience the infamous tabletop game in the real world, Toronto offers some of the coolest shows and events that celebrate this fantasy role-playing game! This vegan Dungeons and Dragons experience is perfect for animal-rights activists, while those looking to mix their D&D experience with the world’s best improvisers can check out “The Roll Players” live comedy D&D improv show at the Comedy Bar (2800 Danforth Avenue). There are tons of D&D immersive role-playing games hosted across the GTA via Immersive Quest and TorontoDnD. And for kids, the Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen’s Park) hosts D&D experiences through its ROMKids Club!

This is Toronto’s largest anime store, and it’s stocked with cool items, like niche Japanese anime imports, movies, books, figurines, and kits (like the coveted One Piece “Going Merry” model kit)! 327 Spadina Ave., Main Floor.

Toronto hosts some of the largest comic exhibits in the city! From March 14-16, comic fans will gather for Toronto Comicon 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St W) to celebrate all things pop culture (and perhaps get the inside scoop on their fav movies and TV shows). This year, stars from The Boys and Supernatural will dominate the panels, but click here for a list of all the celebs to expect.

Later this summer, from Aug 21-24, tens of thousands of pop culture geeks will again flock to the Convention Centre to attend FAN EXPO Canada — the largest comics/sci-fi/anime/gaming exhibit in the country! This year’s guests will include everyone from Canadian actor Simu Liu to Breaking Bad alumni Giancarlo Esposito. Click here for a review of everything to expect at a FAN EXPO event.

This trading card store is nestled in downtown Toronto (667 Yonge St) and sells some of the rarest and most popular cards. Players also come here for weekly tournaments and events that are played onsite weekly, like Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, and Lorcana.

This annual two-day festival is considered one of the premier comic arts festivals in the world! TCAF 2025 will be held from June 7-8 right downtown, at the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre (50 Carlton St). More than 28,000 local and international visitors and over 315 artists are expected to attend to celebrate all-things comics! Unlike other large comic festivals in North America, TCAF is completely free to the public.

This fall, thousands of Toronto comic book enthusiasts will gather to buy/sell/trade vintage and professionally graded comic books — perfect for die-hard comic geeks or anyone just curious about the world of comics! Tickets are between $5-$135 (Montecassino Hotel and Event Centre, 3710 Chesswood Drive, #Suite 220, North York).

This tabletop gaming store (1193 Bloor St W) is the perfect spot for gamers to geek out, as it specializes in miniature figurines, Pokémon cards, RPGs and board games. It also hists weekly tournaments.

Fans of Japanese culture could get lost while exploring this hobby shop (1008 Danforth Ave) — it’s filled with authentic Japanese figurines, model kits, cards and accessories, everything from Bandai Mocchirikororin Cat plushes to Shinomiya Kikoru figurines!