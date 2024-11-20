The story behind Taylor Swift fans and all those friendship bracelets for Eras Tour

Scroll through social media and you’ll spot thousands of posts of Taylor Swift fans across the globe making and exchanging friendship bracelets prior to her Eras Tour concerts. These bracelets are super significant in the Taylor Swift fan culture — Swifties create and trade them as a way to connect and share their love for Swift and her music. But not many people know where or when the trend started. As it turns out, it came from Tay herself!

The bracelet trend started after the release of Swift’s 2022 “Midnights” album. In the hit song, You’re on Your Own, Kid, she sings “…’Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned/Everything you lose is a step you take/So make the friendship bracelets/Take the moment and taste it/You’ve got no reason to be afraid.” And, let’s just say something clicked.

Since then, friendship bracelets have become a worldwide phenomenon! Swifties create these bracelets however they like, but they usually include Swift-related references in their creations, like names of famous songs or lyrics, or symbols that represent different eras.

In honour of Swift’s Toronto’s Eras Tour performances (Nov. 14-16 and 21-23 at the Rogers Centre), Torontonians — as well as Toronto institutions — are celebrating the singer with their own friendship bracelet creations! During the opening weekend of the Eras Tour last week, hundreds of Swifties swapped friendship bracelets outside of Toronto’s SickKids Hospital, hanging their creations to tree trunks on the hospital’s front lawn.

“You could say an invisible string connects us and Taylor: she means so much to everyone in the SickKids community. Her music represents hope and healing to countless patients, giving them strength and joy on even the toughest days,” the hospital stated in a recent Insta post.

Even the Toronto Police Mounted Unit got in on the bracelet action, handing out hundreds of bracelets to Torontonians. At least two police horses were adorned with large “Reputation” bracelets that were hand-crafted by one of the officers at his home!

“Our way of showing a little bit #TaylorSwift spirit for this major city event and connecting with some young fans,” the unit posted on X.

When fans reach the Rogers arena, they are greeted by a giant, inflatable, 140-foot Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet! The decorative bracelet, which spells out the words “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour”, debuted at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for that city’s Eras Tour performances before heading to the Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, and now Toronto.

Thousands of fans have been spotted rocking friendship bracelets at Swift’s concerts, including a few celebs. Check out the customized friendship bracelets that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay wore at Toronto’s Eras Tour concert last Sunday night.

You don’t have to buy a friendship bracelet — you can easily create one of your own, or swap them with new friends at Taylgate! There are a few friendship-bracelet-making workshops in Toronto where you can connect with fellow Swifties and make your own bracelets to trade at Era’s Tour concerts.

Or you can just look online for ideas on how to create your own friendship bracelet!

Retailers like Michaels Canada, Staples, and Amazon sell super inexpensive kits like the “Color Zone – Create Your Own Friendship Bracelets” and the “Klutz Friendship Bracelets” kit, which include everything you need to make a Swift-inspired bracelet, like beads, cubes, and embroidered floss!

Now that you know the history of the bracelets, try making a personalized version. Even if you aren’t attending an Eras Tour show, they’re good conversation starters and a perfect gift for a friend!