The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Tour Hitting Roy Thomson Hall

Toronto’s Halloween season is about to get a whole lot wilder. On Oct. 28, The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour descends on Roy Thomson Hall in what promises to be a campy, utterly chaotic celebration of one of the most enduring cult films of all time.

And yes, she’s coming too. Patricia Quinn, the one and only Magenta from the original 1975 film starring Tim Curry, will be there live and in person to join the party. For longtime fans, this is more than just a movie screening—it’s a rite of passage.

Over the past 50 years, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has evolved from a quirky musical with questionable reviews into a cultural juggernaut. What began as a fringe midnight movie in the ‘70s has exploded into an interactive, costumed, sing-along experience embraced by generations of outsiders, misfits, theatre geeks, and Halloween obsessives. In an age of streaming and solitary viewing, Rocky Horror remains one of the last great communal film events, where audience members don corsets and fishnets, yell at the screen, toss toast in the air, and perform every beat in sync with a live shadow cast.

In Toronto, there are still regular screenings throughout the year, especially around Halloween, as well as, a well-established Rocky Horror shadow cast that act out scenes and lead the audience in the fun while the movie plays.

And now, this amazing tradition is taking over one of Toronto’s most iconic and refined venues—Roy Thomson Hall. It’s quite the contrast and it somehow makes perfect sense. After all, Rocky Horror has always been about breaking rules and smashing expectations.

Patricia Quinn’s presence is a full circle moment and adds a serious touch of fun to the event. Her iconic lip-sync to “Science Fiction/Double Feature” is arguably one of the most memorable openings in film history, and her portrayal of the sultry Magenta helped define the aesthetic of the film and how we think about ‘birds.’

Expect all the staples: the callback lines, the outrageous costumes, the over-the-top performances, and the feeling of being part of something bigger, weirder, and more fabulous than yourself. Whether you’re a veteran “Sweet Transvestite” or a “Rocky” virgin, there’s no better time to immerse yourself in the joyful chaos.

Fifty years on, The Rocky Horror Picture Show still refuses to behave. So, Toronto—get ready to jump to the left and Time Warp again.