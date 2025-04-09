HomeCultureToronto area actor set to star in latest Wes Anderson film 'The...
Toronto area actor set to star in latest Wes Anderson film ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Toronto area actor Michael Cera has made a tidy living as an actor for roles best described as awkward or quirky. To that end, it is no surprise that the actor has a starring role in the new Wes Anderson movie The Phoenician Scheme, which has a trailer out ahead of its premiere later this spring.

The narrative centres on Zsa-zsa Korda, played by Benicio del Toro, a wealthy European magnate involved in armaments and aviation. After surviving his sixth plane crash, Korda seeks to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Liesl, played by Mia Threapleton, who has become a nun. Cera portrays Norwegian tutor Bjorn Lund who is hired to teach the sons of Zsa-Zsa Korda, a businessman played by Benicio Del Toro. What begins as a straightforward job soon turns into a globe-trotting adventure alongside Korda and his daughter, Liesl as they navigate various threats to safeguard their estate and business legacy.

Cera, not surprisingly, has long been a fan of Wes Anderson.

“I saw The Royal Tenenbaums in the theatre and watched Rushmore on a loop,” said Cera, for an article in Empire magazine

Cera was born in Brampton, Ont. His first non-commercial acting role was in the YTV kids show I Was a Sixth Grade Alien!

Cera is best known ’round these parts for his starring role in the Toronto-set romp Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) and as Paulie Bleeker opposite another local acting legend Elliot Page in Juno (2007). These, and Cera’s turn in the cult-favourite TV comedy Arrested Development, solidified Cera’s quirky career.

The Phoenician Scheme is set for release on June 5.

