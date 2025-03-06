The Pai team is back with a bar serving great food, karaoke and a whole new vibe

A new restaurant and bar is set to join the already buzzing downtown food and social scene, offering a mix of Thai-inspired bites, cocktails and karaoke. Tha Phae Tavern, slated to open its doors in April, is the latest project from the team behind some of the city’s best-loved restaurants, including Pai, Kiin and Sukhothai.

Located at 221 Richmond St. W., the tavern draws inspiration from the iconic Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai, a cultural meeting point that has for centuries brought together locals, travellers and different cultures. It’s here that owners Nuit and Jeff Regular, the celebrated couple behind a string of popular restaurants, found the spark for this unique concept. The result is a bar that combines the energy of one of Northern Thailand’s most famous landmarks with a distinctly Toronto twist.

“With Tha Phae Tavern, we’re creating a space where people can come together, enjoy incredible food and drinks, make new friends and create memories in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere while keeping the experience casual and approachable,” says Nuit.

The tavern’s menu will showcase the couple’s trademark approach to Thai cuisine, which fuses both the traditional with the contemporary. Expect modern Thai-inspired bar snacks and shareable plates designed to encourage social dining, all while offering guests the chance to enjoy a variety of cocktails and mocktails. It’s a concept inspired by the street food culture surrounding Tha Phae Gate, where a wide variety of flavours and cultures coexist.

The venue itself will reflect the boldness of its namesake, with an interior featuring warm brick facades, intricate patterns and modern Thai-inspired décor. The goal is to transport guests to the streets of Chiang Mai, offering a glimpse into the bustling, multicultural atmosphere that makes the Tha Phae Gate so special.

Beyond the delicious food and drinks, the spot will be a hub for fun, with two private karaoke rooms, a photo booth and claw machines, all capturing the energy of Chiang Mai’s street markets.

The new spot is perfect for group hangouts, with event packages for everything from work parties to birthdays. Plus, they’re doing weekend brunch and have happy hour every day, so you’ve got plenty of ways to enjoy the vibe.

“When I first travelled through Chiang Mai as a young backpacker, the Tha Phae Gate left an unforgettable impression on me,” says Jeff. “That experience inspired us to create this bar to be a community and gathering place for stories to be shared, connections to flourish and cultures to be celebrated — just like at Tha Phae Gate.”

Operating seven days a week, Tha Phae Tavern will open at 4 p.m. daily, closing at midnight on weekdays and staying open late on weekends.

For more information, or to book a private karaoke room, visit thaphaetavern.com or follow Tha Phae Tavern on Instagram.