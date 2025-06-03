The most unexpectedly chic Japanese restaurant just opened in a Toronto mall

Ju-Raku, the newest spot at Bayview Village, is trying to stand out in Toronto’s crowded Japanese dining scene with something new : A dual concept. It combines a sushi bar and a teppanyaki grill under one roof, set inside a large, contemporary space that nods to both Japanese tradition and Scandinavian minimalism.

With room for 120 guests, Ju-Raku’s design keeps things clean and simple thanks to an abundance of natural wood, open layouts and plenty of light. The name loosely translates to “long-lasting joy” — and the vibe follows suit. Calm and intentional, the space feels like a quiet little oasis in the middle of the city.

On one end, the sushi bar is anchored by tightly executed plates like the hamachi hayashi purēto, where yellowtail is cut with yuzu kosho lemon soy, and the Maguro Tataki, a seared tuna dish dressed in spicy tamari and balsamic. The omakase menu is currently available at $98 and $188.

Across the room, the teppanyaki grill switches gears. Diners can watch chefs work their magic over open flames, searing shrimp tempura, scallops, AAA strip loin and filet mignon. While some teppanyaki spots lean into theatrics, at Ju-Raku It’s all carefully choreographed for impact — impressive, but never over the top.

Ju-Raku also has a private dining room for 10 — a quieter, simpler contrast to the energy of the main floor. Flame-seared or delicately sliced, the dishes stick to classic techniques while pushing the format forward.

Ju-Raku joins Bayview Village’s mix of solid restaurants like Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, Parcheggio and Tabulè. You’ll find it at 2901 Bayview Avenue, Unit 101.