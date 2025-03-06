The largest St. Patrick’s Day festival in North America is a short trip from Toronto

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and North America’s largest St. Paddy’s Day Festival is taking place right here in Ontario. Listowel is a quaint little community nestled in North Perth, about a 2-hour drive from Toronto. The town’s small-town Ontario charm is filled with bustling streets, cute country inns, and country-style family restaurants, making it the perfect spot to take a weekend trip with the family this month! While St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17, the town’s Paddyfest celebrations take place between March 7 and 16 this year and include tons of great activities for locals and visitors alike.

Major highlights to look out for this year include the Pot o’Gold Lottery — 100% of the proceeds will go back to the community, benefiting charities like Friends of the North Perth Public Library, the United Way, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. This lottery has been a town staple since 1977 and offers participants a chance to win a grand prize worth up to $30,000!

The town will also host a Vegas Night (March 7-8) with proceeds going to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, weekend euchre tournaments (March 8, 12), a Paddyfest Dance Party for kids (March 14), concerts, sporting tournaments, and of course, the annual Paddyfest Parade (March 15)! You can find out more about the town’s events here.

For festivals closer to home — there are many other celebrations honouring Irish culture taking place in and around Toronto this month! Toronto’s biggest St. Paddy’s Day party takes place at Rebel (11 Polson St) in Toronto on March 15 — Guinness SPD Toronto 2025 will be an all-day party filled with live bands from across the country, multiple DJs, outdoor patios with interactive games, tons of food, a tattoo booth, and authentic Irish dancers. Toronto’s free annual St. Patrick’s Parade takes place on March 16, at 12 noon, beginning at St. George and Bloor St W, heading east on Bloor St, turning south on Yonge St and finishing at Dundas St.

Head over to Niagara Falls — in addition to special illumination of both the Falls and Skylon Tower, tons of events are being celebrated at restaurants and bars across the city. Doc Magilligan’s Pub will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish entrees and a live music line-up, including Daryl Gray, Danny Boys, and Grass Mud Horse. At night, head over to the Niagara College St. Patrick’s Day Mega Party (March 14, 10 pm).