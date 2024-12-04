The importance of being Plumbum

For years, Toronto’s holiday season has been enhanced by the now-legendary Ross Petty holiday panto—family-friendly productions full of music, slapstick humour, and sharp wit. An entire generation of device-addled tweens came out of their shell every December for a chance to boo the always-affable Petty. After Petty’s retirement two years ago, Canadian Stage has decided to take up the mantle and continue this beloved tradition. But how would they link the past with the new productions? One word: Plumbum. To Petty fans, the iconic character Plumbum von Botox (now just Plumbum), played for more than 15 years by Dan Chameroy is a symbol of the series’ comedic history and heart. And she’s back.

“She’s, you know, she’s feeling pretty good. She’s peppy, she’s ready to celebrate Christmas with the crowd,” says Chameroy, on a break from rehearsals before the show opens on Friday. “We’re having a great time. It’s been a lot of fun visiting her craziness again, and putting the panto together because it’s always a creative process. A collective kind of experience.”

Canadian Stage is presenting a new take on The Wizard of Oz as part of the holiday Panto tradition, running from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5 at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre. The production puts a fun, modern twist on the classic, with Dorothy and her friends travelling through a wacky version of Toronto. The show includes humorous parodies of popular songs and features a cast that includes Chameroy along with fellow Petty-legend Eddie Glen, and Vanessa Sears and is directed by Ted Dykstra.

Plumbum is a comedic sidekick with a flair for, to put it mildly, exaggeration. While her frozen, plastic-like expressions and gobs of hideous makeup are a source of comic relief, it’s Plumbum’s earnest, lovable nature that makes her a fan favourite. Although she started out as a villain many years ago, as one of the ugly step sisters in a panto version of Cinderella, she was a hit.

The following year, Petty called Chameroy up and asked him if he wanted to come back in the panto again. He said yes, but on one condition.

“I said I’d like it to be the same character. And then she just started to morph a bit, and then she’s become who she is,” says Chameroy. “Now, you kind of expect certain things about her in the show. She’s not a villain. She’s always the helpful sidekick to the heroic female character. Usually, if she’s not hitting on the male leads, she’s helping people out, and she’s morphed into this joyous character.”

Dan Chameroy’s portrayal of Plumbum is a masterclass in comic timing. With his background in musical theatre and classical drama, Chameroy, a renowned local actor who is often found at the Stratford Festival, infuses Plumbum with both slapstick humour and emotional depth, making her a character who is as lovable as she is funny.

“I think there’s an innocence about her that’s really compelling, and there’s something very childlike about her, which I think kids love,” he says. “And I think adults love her too, because she’s innocent, but she always says things that are not appropriate, but they’re delivered in a way that kind of cheeky, but it shouldn’t offend anyone in the audience. It should just make you laugh and go, Oh my god. I can’t believe she just said that.”

With Canadian Stage bringing back the pantomimes, Plumbum’s return, along with the appearance of Eddie Glen, ensures the spirit of Ross Petty’s tradition lives on. As the cultural touchstone of these productions, Plumbum ties together the past and present, keeping the holiday magic alive for new generations. Hopefully, and Chameroy sounds optimistic, the show will be a success, and Canadian Stage will continue this tradition into the future so a new generation of youths can get out the angst by booing the baddies and cheering on Plumbum and company.

“I think that’s the hope and it’s great,” Chameroy says. “I think people missed it last year. And I hope that people are delighted by the theatrical experience.”

For more information and tickets, go to Canadian Stage.