The hottest no-tipping restaurants in Toronto

Christmas time means splurging on gifts, but it’s also a season of endless meals out with friends and family. Every penny saved counts. Enter a new wave of restaurants that are ditching tipping altogether. By offering fair wages to their staff upfront, they’re making dining out more enjoyable and more equitable. It’s a holiday gift to your wallet—and a step toward reshaping the hospitality industry for the better.

These are the hottest no-tipping spots in Toronto.

Richmond Station

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Station (@richmondstation)

Richmond Station rewrote the rulebook in 2016 with its “hospitality included” concept, saying goodbye to tipping and hello to fair wages and health benefits for staff. Every two weeks, the chefs serve up a brand-new multi-course tasting menu that celebrates the freshest seasonal ingredients from local farms. Founded by Top Chef Canada winner Carl Heinrich, this downtown gem is where amazing food meets community care — and all without the tip jar in sight.



Burdock Brewery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burdock Brewery (@burdockbrewery)

Burdock Brewery says goodbye to tipping and hello to a community-driven, 7-day-a-week spot serving up beer-friendly food and curated live acts. Since 2015, they’ve crafted lagers, pale ales, and Grape Ales for easy sipping. Hungry? Grab a Burdock Bar Mix ($4), Dilluxe Onion Rings ($12), or dive into the Ricotta Cavatelli ($25) and Steak Frites ($38).

Sarang Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarang Kitchen | Halal حلال | Korean Fried Chicken (@sarangkitchento)

Sarang Kitchen is a new “social enterprise” Korean restaurant based in Toronto, with a mission to “break down the employment barriers faced by the neurodivergent community.” The restaurant provides sensory boxes with fingers, weighted blankets and noise-cancelling headphones as well as a multi-sensory room for guests to relax in if they are feeling overstimulated or anxious. On the menu, crispy halal fried chicken, K snacks like seaweed rolls and cheese K-dogs and party platters. They also follow a Hospitality Included (HI) model, joining the growing list of Toronto restaurants that embrace a no-tip policy.

Edulis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDULIS RESTAURANT (@edulisrestaurant)

At Edulis, one of the world’s top farm-to-table spots, the no-tipping policy is as fresh as their seasonal dishes. Instead of tips, they’ve introduced a 20% service charge on pre-paid experiences, ensuring fair wages for their talented team. The changing menu, inspired by Spanish cooking traditions, highlights seafood, vegetables, and seasonal treasures. For any additional orders (like drinks or supplements), gratuity is up to you, making for a smooth dining experience knowing the team is supported

Barque Smokehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barque BBQ (@barquebbq)

Barque has it all: mouthwatering BBQ, free kids’ meals on weeknights, and a no-tipping policy that guarantees staff a consistent wage, whether it’s a quiet Monday lunch or a bustling Saturday dinner. The family-style vibe makes it easy to kick back and unwind after a long day. Their menu stands out with refined smokehouse dishes that put a fresh twist on southern barbecue, making it perfect for the whole family.