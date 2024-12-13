The funniest shows in Toronto right now for a stress-free holiday season

As the holiday season and holiday stress approaches, Toronto’s comedy scene is there with festive fun, heartfelt moments, and a good dose of laughter to make it all go away, at least temporarily. Here are some of the funniest shows happening in Toronto this month.

Beige Christmas

Presented by the Friggin’ Arab Orchestra Company (FAOC) and Video Cabaret, Beige Christmas offers a comedic holiday concert unlike any other. This performance features Arab women singing Christmas carols written by Jewish composers, blending cultural humor with festive cheer. Catch this unique holiday show from Dec. 19 – 29.

Big Stuff

Comedy duo Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus bring a deeply personal yet heartwarming comedy Big Stuff about dealing with the “stuff” loved ones leave behind after they pass. Their poignant yet funny take on the sentimental clutter we inherit runs at Crows Theatre until Dec. 22.

Funny For Food

Two of Canada’s top stand-up comics, Ron James and Ryan Belleville, unite for an evening of comedy in support of The Daily Bread Food Bank. This laugh-out-loud event on Dec. 20 at Comedy Bar Danforth will provide plenty of laughs while giving back to those in need.

Naughty, Nice, & Undecided

The Second City Toronto’s mainstage is set to present a hilarious new holiday revue. Featuring a mix of classic holiday satire and fresh comedic twists, this show is sure to get you in the festive spirit. Get your tickets for this holiday laugh-fest now.

Titaníque

Set sail on a hilarious and heartwarming journey with Titaníque, a wild and campy new musical comedy that blends Céline Dion’s iconic hits with the legendary Titanic love story. With powerhouse performances, outrageous humour, and unforgettable music, this production at Toronto’s CAA Theatre is a must-see for anyone looking to enjoy a night of comedy and musical chaos.

The Bidding War

Starring Aurora Browne, this sharp comedy delves into the challenges of securing affordable housing in today’s market. With biting wit and sharp satire, The Bidding War explores the madness of bidding wars and the housing crisis at Crow’s Theatre until Dec. 19.

Laugh Without Limits

On Dec. 22 at Comedy Bar Danforth, Disability Privilege presents a night of comedy by talented comedians with various disabilities. This inclusive event will showcase diverse voices, proving that laughter knows no limits.

Chris and Christel’s Christmas Collection

Join veteran comedians Christopher Sawchyn and Christel Bartelse for a two-night comedy and music extravaganza at the Deanne Taylor Theatre on Dec. 13 and 14. Their holiday-themed show blends stand-up and music for a truly unique Christmas celebration.

New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza

Ring in 2025 with laughter at the 20th Annual New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza at Massey Hall, hosted by Bruce McCulloch of The Kids in the Hall. Featuring an all-star lineup headlined by Keith Pedro, this unforgettable evening of top-tier comedy is the perfect way to kick off the new year.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, these shows offer a range of comedic experiences to make your holiday season even more memorable.