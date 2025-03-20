The first day of spring has arrived! Here’s what to know about the vernal equinox

Spring 2025 has officially arrived today in the Northern Hemisphere!

The spring equinox (aka, the March equinox or vernal equinox) means that winter is officially over, and we can expect longer days and warmer temperatures. According to In-the-Sky.org, on the day of the equinox, almost everywhere on Earth has almost exactly 12 hours of day and night (an equilux) — this is because the tilt of the Earth’s axis is neither inclined away from nor toward the Sun, positioning the Sun right over the equator.

Today at 10:01 CET the Sun was directly above Earth’s equator, marking the #SpringEquinox! 🌸

At this moment our planet is neither tilted towards nor away from the Sun, creating nearly equal day/night. 🌓

This stunning image was captured by Meteosat-12 earlier this morning. 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/AkZMLCaTUm — EUMETSAT (@eumetsat) March 20, 2025

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Gregorian calendar aligns closely, but not perfectly, with the solar year, which is about 365.25 days long. This misalignment has led to a slight drift in astronomical events over the centuries. Throughout most of the 20th century, spring arrived on March 21, but the equinox has gradually shifted earlier during the 400-year Gregorian calendar cycle — often to March 20, but occasionally to March 19 (as it did in 2024).

The last March 21 equinox was in 2007, so we can expect spring to continue falling on March 20 or earlier within the foreseeable future!

Spring equinox events in Toronto

Now that you know the history of the vernal equinox, there are many ways to celebrate spring in Toronto this month! Stackt Market’s free Spring Equinox Festival runs until March 23 and is the perfect place to recharge yourself in this new season. Head over for mindfulness sessions and wellness workshops, live music & entertainment, and shop for vintage gems and unique products at the vendor markets.

For more good vibes, the Toronto Folk Festival is hosting a Spring Equinox Fundraiser Show this Saturday March 22 from 7-10 pm at Agenda Cafe + Bar (622 College St), so expect tons of live music to celebrate the arrival of the new season!