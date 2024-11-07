Great Escapes: ‘The Day of The Jackal’ Red Carpet Premiere in London

We swapped the streets of Toronto for the bustling avenues of London for this next edition of Great Escapes — crossing the pond for an extraordinary evening attending the red carpet premiere of The Day of the Jackal.

Thanks to STACKTV and Showcase, we were invited to this exclusive event so that we could bring you a front-row look at the excitement surrounding this upcoming series, set to debut in Canada on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.

Reimagined into a contemporary political setting, The Day of the Jackal revives the classic novel’s gripping tale, centred on a ruthless British assassin known only as “The Jackal” and the relentless intelligence officer tasked with capturing him. Academy and BAFTA award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne brings the Jackal to life as a highly skilled and elusive hitman who carries out high-stakes assignments for top dollar. But he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer, played by BAFTA award-winner Lashana Lynch, who stops at nothing to track him down in a heart-pounding chase across Europe, leaving a trail of chaos in their wake.

The iconic city of London sets the perfect stage for the premiere event, and we’re here to share the excitement, glamour, and thrilling moments with you! Check it out:

Walking the red carpet was an electric experience, with fans, press, and the excitement of the crowd adding to the thrill of the premiere. Episode one delivered the perfect mix of tension and suspense, setting the stage for a season that promises to keep viewers glued to their screens. London, you’ve been amazing, and Toronto—get ready! The Day of the Jackal premieres Nov. 14, and with a STACKTV free trial, everyone can tune in for an unforgettable thrill.

See you back in Toronto!

